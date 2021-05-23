Gold advances for third week with inflation in focus

HANGING ON: Bullion gave up some early gains due to an improving US dollar, but still managed to increase 2.1 percent from a week earlier

Bloomberg





Gold posted for a third straight weekly gain as investors weighed signs of inflation and economic recovery.

The precious metal is trading near the highest level in more than four months amid rising inflation expectations, static US Treasury yields and concerns of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some countries.

Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the precious metal have resumed an uptrend.

“Higher US inflation and lower government bonds yields have lifted gold back” to US$1,870 an ounce, UBS AG analysts, including Wayne Gordon, wrote in a note.

Bullion on Friday gave up some early gains on a strengthening US dollar, although not enough to upset the precious metal’s push toward its third straight weekly increase.

The greenback rose after the release of data showing output at US manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record this month.

Gold for June delivery fell US$5.20 to US$1,876.70 an ounce, but was up 2.1 percent for the week.

The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers surged to its highest in data going back to 2009, underscoring solid demand that is contributing to added inflationary pressures.

Traders mostly shrugged off concerns over US Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday that showed some policymakers are open to talking about tapering bond purchases, focusing instead on the US central bank’s accommodative stance.

Meanwhile, applications for US state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh low for the COVID-19 pandemic period, signaling steady improvement in the job market as remaining business restrictions are lifted.

Still, UBS analysts kept their end-of-year forecast for gold unchanged at US$1,600 an ounce, as “we expect fading inflation surprises, higher US government bond yields [and a] rising vaccination pace to reduce uncertainty and the US dollar to peak.”

Other commodities:

‧ Silver for July delivery fell US$0.58 to US$27.49 an ounce and July copper fell US$0.09 to US$4.48 a pound.

Additional reporting by AP