Gold posted for a third straight weekly gain as investors weighed signs of inflation and economic recovery.
The precious metal is trading near the highest level in more than four months amid rising inflation expectations, static US Treasury yields and concerns of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some countries.
Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the precious metal have resumed an uptrend.
“Higher US inflation and lower government bonds yields have lifted gold back” to US$1,870 an ounce, UBS AG analysts, including Wayne Gordon, wrote in a note.
Bullion on Friday gave up some early gains on a strengthening US dollar, although not enough to upset the precious metal’s push toward its third straight weekly increase.
The greenback rose after the release of data showing output at US manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record this month.
Gold for June delivery fell US$5.20 to US$1,876.70 an ounce, but was up 2.1 percent for the week.
The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers surged to its highest in data going back to 2009, underscoring solid demand that is contributing to added inflationary pressures.
Traders mostly shrugged off concerns over US Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday that showed some policymakers are open to talking about tapering bond purchases, focusing instead on the US central bank’s accommodative stance.
Meanwhile, applications for US state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh low for the COVID-19 pandemic period, signaling steady improvement in the job market as remaining business restrictions are lifted.
Still, UBS analysts kept their end-of-year forecast for gold unchanged at US$1,600 an ounce, as “we expect fading inflation surprises, higher US government bond yields [and a] rising vaccination pace to reduce uncertainty and the US dollar to peak.”
Other commodities:
‧ Silver for July delivery fell US$0.58 to US$27.49 an ounce and July copper fell US$0.09 to US$4.48 a pound.
Additional reporting by AP
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be