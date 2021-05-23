Asia stocks mixed after Wall St ends three-day slump

AP, BANGKOK





Asian shares were mixed on Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak.

Benchmarks rose in Taipei, Tokyo and Sydney, but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Investors were encouraged by the latest US jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign that the US’ economic recovery is under way.

People walk across the road at an intersection in front of a securities firm displaying the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP

A preliminary survey of manufacturing sentiment in Japan, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI), showed that it was weaker this month from a month earlier.

A similar trend was seen in services, which are most affected by precautions ordered recently to counter Japan’s worst surge in COVID-19 outbreaks. States of emergency have been declared in Tokyo and some other cities and regions, with more expected to follow.

“The plunge in the services PMI from 49.5 to 45.7 marked by far the largest drop since the first state of emergency last April, and left the index at a nine-month low,” Capital Economics analyst Marcel Thieliant said in a commentary.

“It suggests that the more draconian measures imposed during the third state of emergency, including the closure of department stores, bars and restaurants, are weighing on activity,” Thieliant said.

Still, the TAIEX rose 259.70 points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 16,302.06, after moving between 16,136.86 and 16,431.14. It increased 3 percent from a week earlier.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.78 percent to 28,317.83, up 0.83 percent for the week, while the TOPIX rose 0.46 percent to 1,904.69, increasing 1.13 percent over the week.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.15 percent to 7,030.3, rising 0.23 percent from a week earlier.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent at 28,458.44, but posted a weekly increase of 1.54 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.58 percent to 3,486.56, down 0.11 percent on the week.

In Seoul, the KOSPI declined 0.19 percent to 3,156.42, but rose 0.1 percent from a week earlier.

“Although Wall Street rallied strongly overnight, with the intra-day momentum tail-chasers continuing to rule the roost, Asia is decidedly more subdued as caution rather than exuberance rules,” Oanda Asia Pacific Pte senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a commentary.

Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA