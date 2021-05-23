European stocks on Friday rose, as Swiss luxury goods maker Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA jumped after its results and accelerating business growth in the eurozone kept investors cautiously optimistic in the face of rising inflation worries.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.57 percent to 444.44, capping the week with a small gain of 0.43 percent.
Cartier-owner Richemont rose 5 percent to a record high as it proposed doubling its dividend back to pre-COVID-19 levels after strong demand for jewelry helped lift net profit and contain the fall in sales in the 20201-2021 fiscal year.
IHS Markit’s survey showed eurozone business growth this month accelerated at its fastest pace in more than three years, helped by a strong resurgence in the bloc’s dominant service industry as economies reopened.
A gauge of British economic growth hit its highest level on record this month as many services firms reopened their doors and factories rode a wave of demand from a recovering global economy, prompting a jump in hiring and prices.
“The picture today for risk assets looks a lot more positive than it did mid-week ... and today’s suite of stronger economic data provides a continued argument to stick with equities,” IG Group PLC chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
“However, until we clear the peaks seen a week ago some caution will linger,” Beauchamp added.
Global equities have struggled to make headway after hitting record highs earlier this month, as investors fear that higher inflation could prompt central banks to pare back COVID-19 support more quickly than expected.
However, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that it is still too early for the central bank to discuss winding down its 1.85 trillion euro (US$2.25 trillion) emergency bond purchase scheme, less than two weeks ahead of a crucial policy meeting.
Meanwhile, London’s FTSE 100 dropped a slight 0.02 percent to 7,018.05, posting a weekly loss of 0.36 percent, as weakness in mining stocks countered a bigger-than-expected jump in retail sales and business activity.
Miners Anglo American PLC, Glencore PLC, and the Rio Tinto Group fell 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.
Oil majors BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC were the biggest boosts to the index.
Retail sales surged 9.2 percent last month, when non-essential shops reopened, official data showed, with the UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hitting its highest level on record.
“The rise in the UK PMIs are the latest indicator to suggest the economy is already in a better place than after the first wave last summer,” ING Group developed markets economist James Smith said.
“We expect around 5 percent growth in the second quarter and think the economy will be just shy of, or maybe even back to, pre-virus levels by the end of the year,” he said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be