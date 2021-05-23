European stocks rise for the week

Reuters





European stocks on Friday rose, as Swiss luxury goods maker Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA jumped after its results and accelerating business growth in the eurozone kept investors cautiously optimistic in the face of rising inflation worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.57 percent to 444.44, capping the week with a small gain of 0.43 percent.

Cartier-owner Richemont rose 5 percent to a record high as it proposed doubling its dividend back to pre-COVID-19 levels after strong demand for jewelry helped lift net profit and contain the fall in sales in the 20201-2021 fiscal year.

IHS Markit’s survey showed eurozone business growth this month accelerated at its fastest pace in more than three years, helped by a strong resurgence in the bloc’s dominant service industry as economies reopened.

A gauge of British economic growth hit its highest level on record this month as many services firms reopened their doors and factories rode a wave of demand from a recovering global economy, prompting a jump in hiring and prices.

“The picture today for risk assets looks a lot more positive than it did mid-week ... and today’s suite of stronger economic data provides a continued argument to stick with equities,” IG Group PLC chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“However, until we clear the peaks seen a week ago some caution will linger,” Beauchamp added.

Global equities have struggled to make headway after hitting record highs earlier this month, as investors fear that higher inflation could prompt central banks to pare back COVID-19 support more quickly than expected.

However, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that it is still too early for the central bank to discuss winding down its 1.85 trillion euro (US$2.25 trillion) emergency bond purchase scheme, less than two weeks ahead of a crucial policy meeting.

Meanwhile, London’s FTSE 100 dropped a slight 0.02 percent to 7,018.05, posting a weekly loss of 0.36 percent, as weakness in mining stocks countered a bigger-than-expected jump in retail sales and business activity.

Miners Anglo American PLC, Glencore PLC, and the Rio Tinto Group fell 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.

Oil majors BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC were the biggest boosts to the index.

Retail sales surged 9.2 percent last month, when non-essential shops reopened, official data showed, with the UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hitting its highest level on record.

“The rise in the UK PMIs are the latest indicator to suggest the economy is already in a better place than after the first wave last summer,” ING Group developed markets economist James Smith said.

“We expect around 5 percent growth in the second quarter and think the economy will be just shy of, or maybe even back to, pre-virus levels by the end of the year,” he said.