Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns continue to loom over growth names.
The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing Inc and Caterpillar Inc.
Boeing jumped 3.1 percent as industry sources said it has drawn up preliminary plans to increase its 737 MAX output to as many as 42 planes a month in fall next year.
Banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, also supported the Dow, which rose 0.36 percent to 34,207.84, but posted a weekly loss of 0.51 percent.
The S&P 500 pared its earlier gains, down 0.08 percent to 4,155.86, dropping for a second consecutive week, this time by 0.43 percent.
Information technology and consumer discretionary led the sell-off, while economy-linked financials and energy posted the biggest sectoral gains.
Analysts expect rotation trades to continue to play out due to COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the reopening of the US economy.
“Once we get to the latter part of 2020, we expect to see a greater rotation out of technology and into more cyclical and defensive stocks as the recovery takes greater shape,” Axs Investments chief executive officer Greg Bassuk said.
Health economic data has put pressure on growth stocks, which are more likely to be affected by a potential interest hike.
IHS Markit data showed that US business activity picked up this month amid strong domestic demand.
However, backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor.
Following a three-day slump, Wall Street’s main indices on Thursday gained ground after data showed that the US had its fewest US weekly jobless claims since the COVID-19-driven recession last year.
The NASDAQ Composite on Friday closed down 0.48 percent at 13,470.99.
However, it ended a four-week losing streak, rising 0.31 percent from a week earlier as investors continue to rotate around tech-related mega-cap shares, which recently took a big hit on inflation worries.
“Investors have to change their mindset and understand that tech is going to be a longer trade now. They are unlikely to see that 20 percent pop in Apple in the next couple of months,” Defiance ETFs chief investment officer Sylvia Jablonski said.
Volume on US exchanges was 9.08 billion shares. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.46-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 119 new highs and 34 new lows.
