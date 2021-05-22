UK economy roars out of COVID-19 lockdown

Bloomberg





The UK economy is firing on all cylinders as it emerges from months of COVID-19 lockdown, with the private sector expanding at the fastest pace in at least 23 years and retail sales surging.

IHS Markit yesterday said that its measure of private-sector growth this month hit the highest since the index began in 1998, with hotels, restaurants and other consumer-facing services posting the strongest demand.

Factory orders also surged at a record pace, while business confidence reached an all-time high.

Shoppers carry Primark bags as they walk along Oxford Street in London on April 12 as COVID-19 restrictions are eased after England’s third national lockdown. Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics said the volume of goods sold in shops and online surged 9.2 percent last month — more than double the pace anticipated by economists — as non-essential stores were allowed to reopen.

A separate report showed consumer confidence jumped this month to levels last seen before the original lockdown in March last year. The figures add to evidence that consumers are starting to splurge savings that accumulated while the pandemic closed vast parts of the economy.

With the majority of the adult population at least partially vaccinated and remaining restrictions set be removed on June 21, the Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 — when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister.

The biggest threat to the government’s reopening plans is the Indian variant of COVID-19, which is now spreading fast in the UK.

Higher spending last month reflected the reopening of non-essential stores on April 12. Excluding auto fuel, sales rose 9 percent from March and 37.7 percent from a year earlier.

IHS Markit’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index for the UK climbed to 62 this month, the highest since at least 1998 and slightly higher than the reading predicted by economists.

The reading for the dominant services sector, which has been hard hit by COVID-19, rose to 61.8, the highest since 2013, while the equivalent measure for manufacturing reached 66.1, the most since the survey began in 1992, it said.

The report also showed the fastest increase in average cost burdens across the UK private sector since August 2008, with manufacturers flagging shortages of raw materials and high shipping costs, while service providers noted increased staff salaries.

That led to the strongest inflation on record, as measured by output prices charged. IHS Markit, like the Bank of England, expects price pressures to fade.

The data cap another week of good news on the economy, including a stronger-than-forecast labor market reading and a moderate increase in inflation, driven by temporary factors such as energy.

Meanwhile, the retail sales report showed that food sales fell this month for the first time since December, another month when there was a partial easing of lockdown.

The proportion of sales online decreased to 30 percent last month from 34.7 percent in March. Clothing and footwear, along with all other categories, drove the increase last month.