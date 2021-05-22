The UK economy is firing on all cylinders as it emerges from months of COVID-19 lockdown, with the private sector expanding at the fastest pace in at least 23 years and retail sales surging.
IHS Markit yesterday said that its measure of private-sector growth this month hit the highest since the index began in 1998, with hotels, restaurants and other consumer-facing services posting the strongest demand.
Factory orders also surged at a record pace, while business confidence reached an all-time high.
Photo: AFP
Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics said the volume of goods sold in shops and online surged 9.2 percent last month — more than double the pace anticipated by economists — as non-essential stores were allowed to reopen.
A separate report showed consumer confidence jumped this month to levels last seen before the original lockdown in March last year. The figures add to evidence that consumers are starting to splurge savings that accumulated while the pandemic closed vast parts of the economy.
With the majority of the adult population at least partially vaccinated and remaining restrictions set be removed on June 21, the Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 — when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister.
The biggest threat to the government’s reopening plans is the Indian variant of COVID-19, which is now spreading fast in the UK.
Higher spending last month reflected the reopening of non-essential stores on April 12. Excluding auto fuel, sales rose 9 percent from March and 37.7 percent from a year earlier.
IHS Markit’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index for the UK climbed to 62 this month, the highest since at least 1998 and slightly higher than the reading predicted by economists.
The reading for the dominant services sector, which has been hard hit by COVID-19, rose to 61.8, the highest since 2013, while the equivalent measure for manufacturing reached 66.1, the most since the survey began in 1992, it said.
The report also showed the fastest increase in average cost burdens across the UK private sector since August 2008, with manufacturers flagging shortages of raw materials and high shipping costs, while service providers noted increased staff salaries.
That led to the strongest inflation on record, as measured by output prices charged. IHS Markit, like the Bank of England, expects price pressures to fade.
The data cap another week of good news on the economy, including a stronger-than-forecast labor market reading and a moderate increase in inflation, driven by temporary factors such as energy.
Meanwhile, the retail sales report showed that food sales fell this month for the first time since December, another month when there was a partial easing of lockdown.
The proportion of sales online decreased to 30 percent last month from 34.7 percent in March. Clothing and footwear, along with all other categories, drove the increase last month.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be