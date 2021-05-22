US floats 15 percent global minimum tax

ENDING TAX COMPETITION: The proposed global corporate rate is lower than the Biden administration’s planned 21% tax on the overseas earnings of US companies

Bloomberg





The US called for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, less than the 21 percent rate it has proposed for the overseas earnings of US businesses — a level that some nations had said was excessive.

The contrast between the new proposal, released on Thursday by the US Department of the Treasury, and the higher rate US President Joe Biden’s administration is seeking to be applied to US companies underscores the difficulty of international talks being led by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Countries including Ireland have used low business taxes as a key economic development strategy. Negotiators are aiming for a deal this summer.

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has argued for an ambitious effort to end a global “race to the bottom” on company taxes. Such competition has eroded the revenues of governments that have run up record debt levels amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Her approach marked a turnaround from the administration of former US president Donald Trump and has energized the talks among about 140 nations on the issue.

“It is imperative to work multilaterally to end the pressures of corporate tax competition and corporate tax base erosion,” the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday. “Treasury underscored that 15 percent is a floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher.”

The offer, which came in talks held this week, moves the US closer to the 12.5 percent rate that had been discussed at the OECD before the US re-engaging in the negotiations following Biden’s election as president.

Some lower-tax countries — such as Ireland, with a 12.5 percent corporate rate — had been skeptical of the 21 percent rate the Biden administration has urged Congress to enact for global income earned by US companies.

British officials have also worried that the 21 percent rate was too high for the long term — even though the UK intends to raise its corporate tax to 25 percent in 2023 to replenish public finances after the pandemic.

Thursday’s proposal comes before a meeting on June 4 and 5 of G7 finance chiefs in London that offers a forum for key industrial nations to forge a consensus.

The Biden administration is also hoping to secure a broad OECD deal on a global minimum rate before Democrats take up the push in Congress to increase US corporate taxes. The White House has proposed a 28 percent domestic corporate tax rate, up from 21 percent, to help pay for Biden’s US$4 trillion in longer-term economic programs.

Republicans have opposed both the domestic and global tax efforts by the Biden administration, which mark a sharp reversal of Trump’s policies. Key moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has called for a smaller corporate tax hike.

“It’s really important that Secretary Yellen not give away our tax base in these discussions,” US Representative Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, told reporters on Thursday. “I worry that her begging other countries to raise their tax rates because America is voluntarily making ourselves uncompetitive.”

The US proposals have also set an objective of ensuring that the world’s 100 or so biggest companies pay more in places where they actually do business. Questions remain over the enforceability of such a move, the dispute resolution and how poorer economies could benefit.

Yellen’s approach has prompted a warmer reception from larger countries that have the most to gain by capturing revenue from global companies operating in lucrative domestic markets. France was among those endorsing the US moves.

Other nations that earn money from hosting multinational companies have reservations.

According to the OECD, changes to how taxing rights are allocated could redistribute about US$100 billion, while the minimum-tax pillar, combined with existing US rules, would bolster global revenues for governments by as much as US$100 billion a year.