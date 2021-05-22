Eurozone business growth this month accelerated at its fastest pace in more than three years, as a strong resurgence in the bloc’s dominant service industry added to the impetus from an already booming manufacturing sector, a survey showed.
After a slow start to vaccination programs across the region the pace is picking up, allowing some restrictions imposed to quell the spread of COVID-19 to be lifted.
With more businesses reopening — or at least adapting to lockdowns — IHS Markit’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), seen as a good guide to economic health, climbed to 56.9 from last month’s final reading of 53.8.
That was its highest level since February 2018 and comfortably above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, as well as the more modest increase to 55.1 predicted in a Reuters poll.
The bloc’s economy would expand 1.4 percent this quarter, according to a Reuters poll last week, which also found forecasts for the rest of the year had been downgraded from last month.
“Virus containment measures have been eased in May to the lowest since last October, facilitating an especially marked improvement in service sector business activity, which has been accompanied by yet another near-record expansion of manufacturing,” IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said.
A PMI covering the service industry bounced to 55.1 from last month’s 50.5, well above the 52.3 median forecast in the Reuters poll and its highest since June 2018.
Services firms benefited from the unleashing of pent-up demand, with the new business index — which has been sub-50 throughout most of the pandemic — soaring to 56.7 from 49.7, its highest since January 2018.
The manufacturing industry weathered the pandemic much better than services as factories largely remained open. Its PMI dipped from last month’s record high of 62.9 to 62.8, but was ahead of the 62.5 Reuters poll estimate.
An index measuring output that feeds into the composite PMI dropped to 61.9 from 63.2.
However, supply-side issues have made it a seller’s market for purveyors of raw materials and factories faced a record increase in input costs. The sub-index soared to 86.5 from 82.2, its highest since the survey began in June 1997.
“How long these inflationary pressures persist will depend on how quickly supply comes back into line with demand, but for now the imbalance is deteriorating, resulting in the highest-ever price pressures for goods recorded,” Williamson said.
Hopes the vaccine rollout is successful and that the worst of the pandemic is behind the bloc pushed overall optimism to its highest since IHS Markit began collecting the data in July 2012.
The composite future output index rose to 69.7 from 68.9.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be