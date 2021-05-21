JAPAN
Exports surged last month
Exports last month jumped again, climbing by more than one-third from last year’s dismal level, as recovering global trade gave a needed boost to an economy that is stalling at home amid new waves of COVID-19. Surging vehicle and auto parts shipments helped power a 38 percent rise in exports from a year earlier, according to figures released yesterday by the Ministry of Finance that beat all but one forecast from 26 surveyed analysts. The consensus was for a 30.8 percent gain. Although the data gave an inflated view of the strength of exports because they are based on a comparison with last year’s terrible figures, the report still shows trade bouncing back — a major positive for the global economy and the nation. Shipments climbed almost 8 percent compared with 2019. A separate report showed that machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital spending, gained in March from the prior month.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jab maker sees sales soar
Indian drug vial maker Schott Kaisha is expecting annual vial sales for COVID-19 shots to more than triple as vaccine production, including by one of its top customers, Serum Institute, increases in response to a monster second wave of infections. An Indo-German joint venture between specialty glass makers Schott AG and Kaisha, the company expects to sell 380 million vials of COVID-19 vaccines this year and next year, up from 113 million a year earlier, director Rishad Dadachanji said in an interview. “The demand from our major customers has gone up twofold, and is indicated to go up threefold in the near future,” Dadachanji said. Serum Institute of India, which makes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot, is planning to produce 100 million doses a month from July, up from 70 million earlier. A single vial can typically store several vaccine doses.
AUSTRALIA
Employers cut jobs
Employers last month cut jobs, coinciding with the first full month after the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy concluded, while the unemployment rate also declined as fewer people sought work. The economy shed 30,600 positions, led by a 64,400 drop in part-time roles, while full-time employment advanced, data from the statistics bureau showed yesterday in Sydney. The jobless rate fell to 5.5 percent from an upwardly revised 5.7 percent in March, as the participation rate edged back to 66 percent from 66.3 percent. The employment result brings an end to a string of hiring increases and might foreshadow difficulties for other developed economies as they seek to wind back emergency fiscal support measures. Yet both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Department of the Treasury expect that the labor market’s strengthening would resume after this period of adjustment.
BEVERAGES
Oatly raises US$1.4bn in IPO
It began with a group of scientists and a wild idea: That the byproduct from making oat bran could be turned into nondairy milk. It became the foundation of Oatly Group AB, the Swedish oat milk company that debuted yesterday in New York after raising US$1.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO). The share sale cements the fortunes of one of the scientists, Rickard Oste, and his brother Bjorn Oste, who cofounded the Malmo-based company. Their combined stake was worth US$448 million after the shares priced at US$17, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Oatly is valued at about US$10 billion.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,