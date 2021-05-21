World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Exports surged last month

Exports last month jumped again, climbing by more than one-third from last year’s dismal level, as recovering global trade gave a needed boost to an economy that is stalling at home amid new waves of COVID-19. Surging vehicle and auto parts shipments helped power a 38 percent rise in exports from a year earlier, according to figures released yesterday by the Ministry of Finance that beat all but one forecast from 26 surveyed analysts. The consensus was for a 30.8 percent gain. Although the data gave an inflated view of the strength of exports because they are based on a comparison with last year’s terrible figures, the report still shows trade bouncing back — a major positive for the global economy and the nation. Shipments climbed almost 8 percent compared with 2019. A separate report showed that machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital spending, gained in March from the prior month.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Jab maker sees sales soar

Indian drug vial maker Schott Kaisha is expecting annual vial sales for COVID-19 shots to more than triple as vaccine production, including by one of its top customers, Serum Institute, increases in response to a monster second wave of infections. An Indo-German joint venture between specialty glass makers Schott AG and Kaisha, the company expects to sell 380 million vials of COVID-19 vaccines this year and next year, up from 113 million a year earlier, director Rishad Dadachanji said in an interview. “The demand from our major customers has gone up twofold, and is indicated to go up threefold in the near future,” Dadachanji said. Serum Institute of India, which makes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot, is planning to produce 100 million doses a month from July, up from 70 million earlier. A single vial can typically store several vaccine doses.

AUSTRALIA

Employers cut jobs

Employers last month cut jobs, coinciding with the first full month after the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy concluded, while the unemployment rate also declined as fewer people sought work. The economy shed 30,600 positions, led by a 64,400 drop in part-time roles, while full-time employment advanced, data from the statistics bureau showed yesterday in Sydney. The jobless rate fell to 5.5 percent from an upwardly revised 5.7 percent in March, as the participation rate edged back to 66 percent from 66.3 percent. The employment result brings an end to a string of hiring increases and might foreshadow difficulties for other developed economies as they seek to wind back emergency fiscal support measures. Yet both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Department of the Treasury expect that the labor market’s strengthening would resume after this period of adjustment.

BEVERAGES

Oatly raises US$1.4bn in IPO

It began with a group of scientists and a wild idea: That the byproduct from making oat bran could be turned into nondairy milk. It became the foundation of Oatly Group AB, the Swedish oat milk company that debuted yesterday in New York after raising US$1.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO). The share sale cements the fortunes of one of the scientists, Rickard Oste, and his brother Bjorn Oste, who cofounded the Malmo-based company. Their combined stake was worth US$448 million after the shares priced at US$17, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Oatly is valued at about US$10 billion.