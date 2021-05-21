Cisco Systems Inc shares on Wednesday fell after the company said its profitability is being squeezed by the cost of securing components needed to meet a surge in orders driven by a rebound in spending on computer networks.
The biggest maker of gear that is the backbone of the Internet gave an optimistic revenue forecast helped by what it called the strongest demand in a decade, but its profit projection was below Wall Street estimates after the company chose to “endure short-term pain” to make sure it has enough chips to meet its order obligations, CEO Chuck Robbins said.
Like many other companies, Cisco is feeling the pinch of a shortage of semiconductors available to meet rising demand as chunks of the world economy rebound from the worst of the COVID-19-pandemic-driven recession. Cisco is paying more per component and having to fork out fees to expedite shipments.
“We had a couple of choices, we could say ‘no’ and our customers would suffer and we suffer over the next few years because we lose share to those who say ‘yes,’” Robbins said in an interview. “We’re feeling more momentum than we have in a long time, and I didn’t feel like that was the right decision for the company. We decided to take it on the chin.”
Cisco chief financial officer Scott Herren said that he expects those shortages to last until the end of this year. Absent the constraints, Cisco’s revenue projections would have been higher.
Cisco shares fell more than 5 percent in extended trading, after closing at US$52.47.
The stock had rallied more than 17 percent this year.
Sales in the fiscal fourth quarter are to rise 6 to 8 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. That indicates revenue of US$12.9 billion to US$13.1 billion, compared with an average analyst projection of US$12.8 billion.
Profit excluding certain items in the period would be US$0.81 to US$0.83 per share, shy of the average analyst estimate of US$0.85, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The profitability squeeze overshadowed commentary and an earnings report from the company that provided strong evidence the economy is rebounding from the low point of last year.
Sales in the fiscal third quarter totaled US$12.8 billion, an increase of 7 percent from a year earlier. Profit, minus certain items, was US$0.83 per share, beating the average estimate by a cent.
Under Robbins, Cisco is trying to recast itself as a provider of networking services and software. While revenue is increasing from those newer offerings, Cisco still receives the majority of sales from hardware. Software revenue grew 5 percent, security was up 13 percent, and infrastructure platforms — gear such as switches and routers — expanded 6 percent from a year earlier.
