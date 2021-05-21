ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.
Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday.
The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.
Photo: AFP
Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of Internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).
That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s Internet landscape.
Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in the US or Hong Kong. It is also orchestrating its next big act — a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan (美團) in a US$1.7 trillion Chinese arena.
“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”
Zhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多) founder Colin Huang (黃崢), who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago.
The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements might have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility. The two would work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.
Last year, Zhang appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp (小米) finance head Shouzi Chew (周受資) to CEO of its US business.
Zhang said in the memo that he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO in March.
“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng (沈萌), a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. (投行香頌資本). “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”
Zhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined artificial intelligence recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao (今日頭條) and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin (抖音) leads in China’s domestic market.
The founder ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than US$250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,