ByteDance founder steps down ahead of mega IPO

A TIMELY TRANSITION: Zhang moves away from the firm’s day-to-day duties, just as Beijing intensifies its efforts to curb the influence of large Internet companies

ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) founder Zhang Yiming (張一鳴) is to cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable start-up ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.

Zhang would hand off the CEO role to human resources head Rubo Liang (梁汝波), Zhang said in an internal memo posted online yesterday.

The billionaire entrepreneur would remain chairman, but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.

ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming speaks during the first Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, China, on April 23, 2018. Photo: AFP

Zhang, who would instead focus on long-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of Internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).

That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s Internet landscape.

Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in the US or Hong Kong. It is also orchestrating its next big act — a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan (美團) in a US$1.7 trillion Chinese arena.

“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”

Zhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多) founder Colin Huang (黃崢), who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago.

The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements might have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility. The two would work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Last year, Zhang appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp (小米) finance head Shouzi Chew (周受資) to CEO of its US business.

Zhang said in the memo that he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO in March.

“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng (沈萌), a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. (投行香頌資本). “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”

Zhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined artificial intelligence recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao (今日頭條) and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin (抖音) leads in China’s domestic market.

The founder ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than US$250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.