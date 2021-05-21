China’s Cabinet on Wednesday increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets to keep inflation pressures at bay.
At a meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), the Chinese State Council said that more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.
The comments were stronger than those made last week, with the Cabinet pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding.
Photo: Reuters
The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies yesterday.
China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years last month, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures might spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices.
The People’s Bank of China has said that producer-price inflation would likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.
Monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level, the Cabinet said.
More support should be given to small businesses through relending and rediscounting tools, which provide funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it added.
The comments suggest that authorities would use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan (週冠南), an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities (華創證券).
“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” Zhou said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.”
The central bank does not need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market does not have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.
China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September last year.
Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co (太平洋證券), wrote in a note yesterday that yields are likely to fall to 2.8 percent to 2.9 percent as bond bulls return.
“The biggest negative factor for the bond market — that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation — has been proved falsified,” Chen said.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,