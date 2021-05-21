China ratchets up warnings on inflation fears

Bloomberg





China’s Cabinet on Wednesday increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets to keep inflation pressures at bay.

At a meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), the Chinese State Council said that more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.

The comments were stronger than those made last week, with the Cabinet pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding.

A Chinese flag is pictured on the top of a vehicle near a coal-fired power plant in Harbin, China, on Nov. 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters

The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies yesterday.

China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years last month, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures might spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices.

The People’s Bank of China has said that producer-price inflation would likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.

Monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level, the Cabinet said.

More support should be given to small businesses through relending and rediscounting tools, which provide funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it added.

The comments suggest that authorities would use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan (週冠南), an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities (華創證券).

“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” Zhou said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.”

The central bank does not need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market does not have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.

China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September last year.

Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co (太平洋證券), wrote in a note yesterday that yields are likely to fall to 2.8 percent to 2.9 percent as bond bulls return.

“The biggest negative factor for the bond market — that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation — has been proved falsified,” Chen said.