Some Fed officials open to taper talk

PREPARING FOR REBOUND: If the economy continues to make ‘rapid progress’ toward the Fed’s goals, it should consider adjusting the pace of asset purchases, minutes said

Bloomberg





US Federal Reserve officials last month were cautiously optimistic about the US economic recovery at a central bank meeting, with some officials signaling that they would be open to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases “at some point.”

“A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases,” according to minutes from the April 27 to April 28 Federal Open Market Committee meeting published on Wednesday.

“Various participants noted that it would likely be some time until the economy had made substantial further progress toward the Committee’s maximum-employment and price-stability goals,” the minutes said.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester speaks at the Financial Stability Conference in Washington on Dec. 5, 2014. Photo: Reuters

Officials held interest rates near zero at the meeting and pledged to continue buying US$80 billion in US Treasuries and US$40 billion in mortgage-backed securities every month until “substantial further progress” had been made on their employment and inflation goals.

The US labor market posted strong gains in March, the most recent month for which Fed officials had data at the meeting. Policymakers have since said that they would need to see continued strength to indicate that the economy was on its way to meeting the Fed’s test to scale back bond buying.

The recovery picture was muddled by a disappointing jobs report, which came after the Fed’s meeting. Policymakers would have that report, plus the one for this month, at their meeting next month.

Fears of higher inflation have unsettled some investors over the past few weeks amid rising commodity prices, while Fed critics argue that its ultra-easy policies, combined with massive US fiscal stimulus, risk overheating the economy.

In their comments about inflation, Fed officials said that a jump in demand along with some bottlenecks in supply would likely push inflation measures above 2 percent in the near term.

The minutes showed that “a number” of participants said that some supply shortages “may not be resolved quickly and, if so, these factors could put upward pressure on prices beyond this year.”

Still, “many” observed that longer-run inflation expectations remained anchored near the committee’s goal.

“Despite the expected short-run fluctuations in measured inflation, many participants commented that various measures of longer-term inflation expectations remained well anchored at levels broadly consistent with achieving the Committee’s longer-run goals,” the minutes said.

Prices of goods surged last month, with the consumer price index posting its biggest month-over-month gain since 2009. Supply-chain bottlenecks and increased economic activity as COVID-19 vaccination rates climb are contributing to the price spikes, which Fed officials have said would be transitory and temporary.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said earlier this month that measures of trend inflation, including her bank’s median consumer price index gauge, at 2.1 percent last month, are still in check.

Fed officials did not update their economic projections at the meeting. They would do so when the Fed next meets from June 15 to June 16.