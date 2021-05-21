Nation’s balance of payments surplus reaches US$10.5bn

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s balance of payments recorded a surplus of US$10.54 billion for last quarter, helped by demand for electronics, non-tech products and shipping services, the central bank said yesterday.

The current account surplus was US$25.96 billion, as firms continued to benefit from demand for 5G wireless communication devices and other emerging technologies, it said.

The current account measures a country’s merchandise and service exports and imports, with a surplus showing that a nation has more exports than imports.

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest chipmakers, chip designers and suppliers of other critical components used in smartphones, laptops, TVs and peripheral products.

Inventory demand for non-tech products also built up and contributed to a container shortage and a spike in freight surpluses, the bank said, adding that the increase in freight rates helped turn the service account deficit into a surplus of US$2.83 billion.

Lingering border controls not only stopped foreign tourist arrivals, but also prevented Taiwanese from traveling abroad, the bank said.

Overseas travel spending by local people far exceeded travel incomes Taiwan could win from foreign tourists, it said.

As for the financial account, Taiwan reported a net fund outflow of US$15.93 billion for the 43rd consecutive quarter, the bank said.

Foreign portfolio managers cut positions in local shares, while domestic banks and insurance companies raised stakes in foreign debts and securities, it said.