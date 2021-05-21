Export orders surged 42.8 percent year-on-year to US$4.93 billion last month, marking the best April ever, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed yesterday.
The increase represented 2.4 percent in monthly growth. The continued demand for tech gadgets, combined with the traditional sector roaring back, contributed to the exceptional growth, Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) said.
“Economists are continuing to revise growth upward as major economic countries become vaccinated and return to business as usual,” Huang said. “Major US investments in basic infrastructure are also triggering a worldwide increase in demand.”
Unlike last year’s export boom — which was widely based in technology, while traditional sectors languished — traditional categories this year are experiencing strong year-on-year growth.
Orders for basic metals are up 14.9 percent year-on-year and petroleum products rose by 11.2 percent.
However, technology sectors still led growth, with information communications and technology products rising 23.8 percent, and electronic products soaring 58.2 percent.
Despite widespread concerns about how a developing COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan could affect export orders from the supply side, Huang said that she is still upbeat about this month’s export orders.
“We are currently in [COVID-19 warning] level 3, which means production has not yet been affected. So far, the majority of manufacturers are still upbeat about production this month,” she said.
As the situation is evolving rapidly, the ministry would hold a news conference on Monday next week to update its assessment of the crisis and on the manufacturing supply situation, she added.
It would also address the possible effects of a water shortage and a possible electricity shortage on production.
Not all of the export products sold by local companies are made in Taiwan, Huang said.
“About 50 percent are made in Taiwan, while 40 percent are made in China and 10 percent elsewhere. Last year’s hard lockdown in China affected export orders because of the resulting work stoppages,” she said.
The department predicted that this month’s export orders would be from US$54.5 billion to US$56 billion, or up 40.1 percent to 44 percent year-on-year. Even on the low side, if the export orders reach ministry expectations, it would be the best May on record.
“We are confident that the demand would be there on the buyers’ side as a part of the global recovery, but we cannot say for certain whether there would be production disruptions,” Huang said.
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,