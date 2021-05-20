UNITED KINGDOM
Inflation more than doubles
Inflation more than doubled last month, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed yesterday, driven by rising clothing and energy costs to reach the highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumer price index growth was 1.5 percent last month, hitting the highest point since March last year when the COVID-19 crisis erupted, the ONS said in a statement. “Inflation rose in April, mainly due to prices rising this year compared with the falls seen at the start of the pandemic this time last year,” chief ONS economist Grant Fitzner said. “This was seen most clearly in household utility bills and clothing prices.”
TELECOMS
DT may raise T-Mobile stake
Deutsche Telekom AG (DT) is considering taking a bigger stake in affiliate T-Mobile, a person familiar with the discussions said, in a sign the German carrier’s management sees more growth potential in the US than at home. Deutsche Telekom currently holds a 43.3 percent stake in T-Mobile US Inc valued at US$73.3 billion. Last year, it was granted the right to buy a further 101.5 million shares — about 8 percent — in the US carrier currently held by Softbank Group Corp. A spokesperson for Deutsche Telekom declined to comment. The news was first reported by Handelsblatt.
RUBBER
Sri Trang sees no surplus
Thailand-based Sri Trang Agro-Industry PCL, the world’s top rubber producer, expects no surplus of the commodity this year as demand recovers, and supply is hit by a shortage of tappers and fungal disease. Rubber demand should expand 5 to 7 percent this year, while supply growth would be flat to 2 percent, executive director Veerasith Sinchareonkul said in an interview. Rising demand for tires as auto sales and travel recover is the key driver for prices as 80 percent of supply is used for tire manufacturing. Demand for rubber gloves should continue to rise after the pandemic as emerging economies widen public access to healthcare and the population ages, he said.
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei picks smart car CEO
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has appointed Richard Yu (余承東), the outspoken leader of its consumer electronics business, chief executive officer of its smart vehicle solutions unit, signaling the importance it places on future auto tech. Yu, who was already director for auto components, is expanding his responsibilities in Huawei’s auto segment while also departing a position he only recently gained as CEO of its cloud group. Zhang Pingan (張平安), an established cloud division executive, is to take over that role, according to an internal memo that Bloomberg News has reviewed.
HOTELS
Booking loses price dispute
Hotel booking portal Booking.com cannot prevent hotels in Germany from advertising lower room prices on their own Web sites, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday. The court upheld an earlier decision by the German cartel authority that banning hotels from advertising lower prices on their own Web sites was “not compatible with cartel law.” The Federal Cartel Authority had in 2015 prohibited Booking.com from continuing to apply so-called “narrow” best-price clauses in the country. Under the clauses, hotels were obliged to always offer Booking.com their lowest room prices, maximum room capacity, and most favorable booking and cancelation conditions available on all online and offline booking channels.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
COMPONENTS ISSUE: Hon Hai’s Young Liu said that although prices for components and raw materials have increased, their influence on the company would be limited Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), yesterday said that a global supply crunch that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries will worsen this quarter, after it weathered component shortages to post better-than-expected quarterly profit last quarter. The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$28.2 billion (US$1 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average NT$24.4 billion of adjusted analyst estimates. Revenue in the second quarter will likely be steady from the previous quarter’s NT$1.35 trillion, as growth in its consumer electronics and components divisions is