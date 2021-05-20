US President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday gave investors two extra weeks to buy or sell securities in certain companies it deems are tied to the Chinese military, an extension it said was needed to craft a stronger policy to prohibit such trades.
The Biden administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of US-China policy, including a ban imposed under his predecessor, Donald Trump, on investments in certain Chinese companies that the US says are linked to China’s armed forces and intelligence agencies.
Investors have until 9:30am on June 11 to complete their transactions, the US Department of the Treasury said in a notice posted on its Web site. The previous deadline was Thursday next week.
Photo: Bloomberg
A senior administration official said the White House was deeply concerned about the issue, and that the two-week extension would allow it to address problems in the Trump administration’s executive order, which was drafted and implemented in a “careless manner.”
The new policies, once completed, would “strengthen our ability to prohibit US investment in the PRC’s military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses,” the official said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.
“We will have more on the permanent way forward soon, and we are determined to deal with this issue expeditiously,” the official said.
A request for comment from the Chinese consulate was not immediately returned.
At least eight Chinese companies have been placed under such restrictions. One, mobile phone maker Xiaomi Corp (小米), filed a lawsuit in response, and the US Department of Defense agreed to remove it from the banned list.
In March, a federal judge had temporarily blocked enforcement of the Xiaomi blacklisting, citing the US government’s “deeply flawed” process for including it in the ban.
The judge later also suspended an investment ban on Luokung Technology Corp (籮筐技術), a Chinese mapping technology company.
Xiaomi was among the more high-profile Chinese technology companies that Trump targeted for alleged ties to China’s military.
Smartphone rival and telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was also put on an export blacklist in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of US origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.
The measures effectively crippled the company’s smartphone division.
The defense department also placed similar restrictions on China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際), a firm key to China’s national drive to boost its domestic chip sector.
