JPMorgan promotes two female potential CEOs

AFP, NEW YORK





JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank.

The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon.

Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Sept. 25, 2019. Photo: AFP

Smith, 62, has also served as copresident with Daniel Pinto, 58, who is to become the bank’s lone president and chief operating officer.

The consumer and community banking division — which includes home lending, credit cards and auto loans, in addition to consumer and business banking — accounted for nearly 40 percent of JPMorgan’s revenue in the most recent quarter, and comprises key public-facing functions.

Lake and Piepszak, both 51, have been seen as possible successors to Dimon.

Piepszak was named chief financial officer in April 2019, succeeding Lake, who became chief of consumer lending.

“We are fortunate to have two such superb executives in Marianne and Jenn — they both are examples of our extremely talented and deep management bench,” Dimon said in a press release. “Both have proven track records of working successfully across the firm, and both are well known and respected within the financial industry for their exceptional character and capabilities.”

JPMorgan also announced Jeremy Barnum is to succeed Piepszak as chief financial officer. Barnum currently leads global research for the corporate and investment bank.