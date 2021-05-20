Walmart Inc and other US retailers on Tuesday expressed optimism for the year ahead following a strong first quarter fueled in part by government stimulus payments, even as questions loom about inflation and labor supply.
Walmart Inc, the world’s biggest retailer, reported better-than-expected profits, although sales growth moderated somewhat compared with the huge increases earlier in the pandemic.
Results from Home Depot Inc and Macy’s Inc also topped estimates, with executives also pointing to a lift from widespread vaccinations.
Photo: Reuters
“We’re encouraged by traffic and grocery market share trends,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said. “In the US, customers clearly want to get out and shop.”
McMillon said government stimulus payments “had an impact” during the quarter and “we anticipate continued pent-up demand throughout 2021.”
Profits in the quarter ending April 30 came in at US$2.7 billion, down 32 percent from a year earlier. Revenue was US$138.3 billion, up 3 percent.
The company said that the supply of some goods, such as adult bicycles and some consumer electronics, is tight.
Executives said they were working to manage broad-based inflation, but added that the company’s broad assortment of goods allows it to offset price increases on select items with lowered prices on others.
Walmart also increased some of its full-year profit projections as executives expressed confidence in the market in the latter part of the year.
“Savings rates are actually still at an almost all-time high, which would lead you to believe there is going to be some pent-up demand as we get to the back half of the year,” chief financial officer Brett Biggs said on a conference call with analysts.
Meanwhile, Home Depot posted its latest batch of strong results in the wake of a boom in home-improvement demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income surged 85 percent to US$4.1 billion on a 33 percent jump in revenue to US$37.5 billion.
The gains were driven by strong demand across the company’s portfolio, which caters to both “do-it-yourself” consumers and professionals, such as carpenters.
Higher costs of lumber and copper have also lifted sales. In the case of lumber, the company is having no trouble passing on prices more than four times a year-ago level, executives said on a conference call.
“As soon as that product hits our stores, it sells,” said Home Depot president Edward Decker, who likened it to a “storm” environment where demand is exceptionally high.
Asked about broad-based wage inflation, CEO Craig Menear described some markets as “more challenging than others,” but added that “we’ve actually hired more folks this year than we did last year.”
Macy’s has been affected by a “tightening job market,” chief financial officer Adrian Mitchell said, highlighting a risk in an otherwise strong report.
The department store chain scored earnings of US$103 million compared with a US$3.6 billion loss in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 56 percent to US$4.7 billion.
CEO Jeff Gennette cited the stimulus and the lift from vaccinations as drivers of increased sales.
“The consumer is healthy with lower debt and strong household savings,” Gennette said on a conference call. “After a year of reduced activity, consumers are ready to get out, reconnect with family and friends, and celebrate life.”
