Bitcoin tumbles after China warning

SPECULATION: Three state-backed associations said that cryptocurrencies’ sharp fluctuations ‘seriously violate’ people’s asset safety and disrupt the financial order

AFP, BEIJING





Bitcoin yesterday plunged below US$39,000 for the first time in more than three months, after China said cryptocurrencies would not be allowed in transactions and warned investors against speculative trading in them.

The comments sent the unit diving more than 10 percent and dealt it another blow soon after being battered by comments from tycoon Elon Musk and his Tesla Inc.

Trading in cryptocurrencies has been prohibited in China since 2019 to prevent money laundering as leaders try to stop people from shifting cash overseas. The country had been home to about 90 percent of the global trade in the sector.

Representations of virtual currency bitcoin are pictured in front of a Tesla logo on Feb. 9. Photo: Reuters

In a statement, three state-backed industry associations — the National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China — said that “cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and cryptocurrency trading speculation activities have rebounded.”

The price fluctuations “seriously violate people’s asset safety and disrupt normal economic and financial order,” said the statement, which was posted to social media by the People’s Bank of China.

The notice warned consumers against wild speculation, adding that the “losses caused by investment transactions are borne by the consumers themselves,” since Chinese law offers no protection to them.

It reiterated that providing cryptocurrency services to customers and crypto-based financial products was illegal for Chinese financial institutions and payment providers.

Bitcoin yesterday tumbled from US$45,600 to US$38,570, its lowest since early February, and well off a record high of US$64,870 last month. Analysts have said it could go down as far as US$30,000.

“This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and cofounder of London-based crypto lender Nexo.

Avoiding use of cryptocurrency, which can be transferred out of the country, is “essential to maintaining capital controls” in China, Adam Reynolds of Saxo Markets said.

Bitcoin has had a torrid few days. It took a heavy hit at the start of the week after Musk appeared to suggest Tesla was planning to sell its huge holdings of the unit. That came days after the electric-vehicle giant said it would halt using it in transactions because of environmental concerns.

“Elon Musk started the ball rolling,” Germany-based crypto analyst Timo Emden said. “It will take some time for them to recover from this shock.”

However, some Chinese enthusiasts remained unfazed.

“This has happened before and it happens every year... Crypto is here to stay,” trader and ex-tech industry worker Zeng Jiajun said.

“I think nothing will change until big exchanges like Binance [幣安] close their businesses for Chinese users, which is unlikely to happen since those exchanges all operate abroad,” Zeng added.

China is in the midst of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown on its fintech sector, whose biggest players — including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) — have been hit with big fines after being found guilty of monopolistic practices.

The central bank has also sought to promote its own heavily regulated digital yuan, which it is testing across the nation in pilot schemes.

Consumers already widely use mobile and online payments, but the digital yuan could allow the central bank — rather than the big tech giants — greater data and control over payments.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg