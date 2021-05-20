Jobseekers turn cautious as COVID-19 cases surge

MISMATCH: Data showed that the number of daily average job applications fell faster than the number of companies planning to hire, 104 Job Bank said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





An escalating COVID-19 outbreak is dampening confidence among first-time jobseekers ahead of graduation season, although there is little evidence thus far that the surge in infections has affected job offerings, 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) said yesterday.

The number of job vacancies between Monday last week and Sunday softened by 1 percent from a record high of 852,000 one week earlier, the online job bank said, adding that companies across sectors are busy implementing disease prevention measures and have not yet seriously considered downsizing.

Meanwhile, the number of companies with hiring plans declined 4 percent, while the daily average of job applications shrank 5.6 percent, the job bank said.

People wearing masks walk inside an MRT station in Taipei during office hours on Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Photo: CNA

The mismatch indicates that jobseekers have turned conservative about the job market amid concern that companies might ask employees to take special leave, introduce unpaid leave and cut headcount if the outbreak persists, it said.

Restaurants, hotels, recreational facilities and transportation service providers have seen a sudden freeze in business due to heightened virus alert levels and public jitters about infections.

An economic boom prior to the latest surge in COVID-19 infections might give companies better financial means this time around to cope with a business downturn if the government could bring the outbreak under control quickly, the job bank said, adding that downsizing would be inevitable if the crisis lingers.

College graduates would bear the brunt for two straight years as the domestic outbreak came two weeks before they are due to enter the real world, it said.

So far, only 15 percent of upcoming graduates have filed job applications, a relatively low level compared with the past few years, it said.

About 100,000 job opportunities vanished between March and May last year during the height of the first-wave outbreak, translating into a 15.8 percent retreat, the job bank said.

The situation started to improve in June last year, but has not fully recovered, data compiled by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed.

The job bank recommended first-time jobseekers take courage and join the job market at a time when competition might be weaker due to fewer applicants.

Jobseekers are advised to learn how to use online interview platforms as many companies have embraced such tools, it said.

People who are discontented with their current job would better stay put until they receive offers from other companies, it added.