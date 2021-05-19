The US and Canada in trade discussions on Monday urged Mexico to respect foreign investments, officials said, while Washington also raised issues over Mexican farm produce.
The talks came at the start of the first meeting of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Free Trade Commission, which centers on the trade accord that last year replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Virtual talks were held bilaterally between Mexican Minister of the Economy Tatiana Clouthier and her counterparts, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) and Canadian Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng (伍鳳儀).
The Mexican Ministry of the Economy said that Clouthier and Tai discussed auto sector rules of origin, reform of Mexico’s labor market, collaboration on environmental issues and ongoing US probes into Mexican agricultural products.
The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement that the agricultural issues spanned science, risk-based regulation and biotechnology products in Mexico, as well as access to US potatoes.
Talks touched on facilitating trade and Mexico’s pledge to uphold workers’ rights under its labor reform, it added.
Tai also pressed for a Mexican energy policy that “respects US investment” and is in line with climate change goals.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has upset business groups and several of Mexico’s top trade partners by trying to renegotiate energy contracts awarded under his predecessors, which he has said were skewed in favor of the private sector.
Ng underlined Canada’s commitment to working with Mexico in addressing trade and investment issues, including auto rules of origin, and to supporting Mexico’s efforts to enact its labor reform, her office said in a statement.
“She also reiterated Canada’s concerns about the current investment climate in Mexico, especially in its mining and energy sectors,” the statement said.
On Monday, Tai discussed a range of trade issues with Ng and emphasized the need for Canada to implement new North American trade deal commitments on dairy and e-commerce shipments, the USTR said in a statement.
Tai also raised concerns about Canada’s proposed digital services tax, USTR said.
Global Affairs Canada said in a statement that Ng also raised concerns about US trade policies, but that the two agreed on the need to strengthen North American supply chains, collaborate on COVID-19 recovery and implement the USMCA’s labor rights provisions.
These included concerns about the US’ “Buy America” government procurement restrictions and an ongoing dispute over US tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.
Home builders and lawmakers in the US have asked Tai to lift the 9 percent duties to ease a supply crunch that has sent lumber prices soaring.
