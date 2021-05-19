Argentina halts foreign sales of beef for 30 days

AFP, BUENOS AIRES





Argentina, one of the world’s biggest beef exporters, has suspended foreign sales of beef for 30 days to combat price increases at home, the government said on Monday.

Argentines ate 38kg of beef and veal per head in 2019, figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development showed — about 12kg per head more than Americans, who came in second.

However, Argentina has one of the most elevated consumer price indexes in the world.

Workers cut up beef in a butcher’s shop in Buenos Aires on Feb. 18, 2016. Photo: AFP

Inflation last month reached 4.1 percent, the Argentine National Statistics and Census Institute (INDEC) said, and the cost of living has increased 46.3 percent in the past 12 months.

“As a consequence of the sustained increase of the price of beef on the domestic market, the government decided to implement a set of measures aimed at regulating the sector,” Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said in a statement. “During the implementation of these measures, beef exports are limited for 30 days.”

Exceptions would be made for foreign exports in progress.

In an interview on Sunday, Fernandez said that he was concerned about the increase in prices, especially of food.

“It worries me a lot, because it is inexplicable. There is really no reason, other than the increase in consumption, to explain the increases that we saw in March and April,” Fernandez told news channel C5N.

Last year, Argentina exported US$3.37 billion of beef and cow leather — down 16.5 percent from 2019 — primarily to China, Germany and Israel, INDEC said.

Agricultural exports make up most foreign spending in the country.

Fernandez said that he “celebrates” that Argentina exports beef, but regretted that “Argentines are made to pay the prices they are made to pay for meat.”

Beef industry groups pushed back against the plan.

“We are going to join together immediately to totally reject this disastrous measure,” rancher Daniel Peregrina, president of industry body the Argentina Rural Society, said on Monday. “The damage caused by the measure will decrease the supply of meat, making prices rise as has happened in the past.”

On Twitter, the Argentina Rural Confederation also rejected the government’s plan.

“The closure of meat exports is an error,” the organization posted. “A step back for the development and growth of ranching. We are on our way to a trading halt.”

Sustained inflation reinforces the concern that it would be difficult for the government to cap this year’s total inflation at 29 percent, which is the target that has been laid out in budget legislation.

In an effort to fight the effects of a long COVID-19 lockdown, the government launched an economic aid program that included large monetary payouts.

Argentina is navigating its third year of recession, which led to a 9.9 percent drop in GDP last year.