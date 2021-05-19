Taiwan Business Quick Take

ENTERTAINMENT

O-Ta bullish on robust orders

O-Ta Precision Industry Co Ltd (大田精密), a producer of golf club heads and putters, yesterday said that revenue this quarter is likely to be better than last quarter thanks to robust orders. Chairman Li Kong-wen (李孔文) told an annual general meeting that orders placed by US and Japanese clients have left the company working at full capacity. Shareholders yesterday approved the company’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5 per share, higher than last year’s NT$3.8 per share. The company reported revenue of NT$1.42 billion (US$50.8 million) in the first quarter, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2015. Earnings per share were NT$3.88 in the first quarter, up 824 percent from NT$0.42 a year earlier.

AUTOMAKERS

Taipei auto show canceled

Taking a cue from cancelations of auto shows around the world, this year’s Taipei International Auto Show is to be suspended due to a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing information from event organizer the Taipei Automobile Distributors Association (TADA, 台北市汽車代理公會). It is to be the first cancelation of the biennial trade show in more than two decades, as major automakers have backed out of the event. The auto show was to take place from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2 next year at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1.

E-COMMERCE

Momo payout approved

Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s leading online and TV retailer, yesterday said that shareholders approved the company’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10 per share, a stock dividend of NT$2 per share and NT$1 per share from a capital surplus, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$13.87, up 39.4 percent from a year earlier. The company said that it would distribute NT$1.4 billion in cash dividends this year. The company paid a cash dividend of NT$8.5 per share last year. Momo’s net profit last year totaled NT$1.94 billion on revenue of NT$67.2 billion, up 29.65 percent year-on-year.

EQUITIES

Investors urged to stay calm

The Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday urged investors to stay calm following a market rout amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, saying that the economy continues to grow, while listed companies have reported that quarterly revenue and profit steadily increased. In a statement on its Web site, the exchange said that the 938 listed companies reported NT$8.07 trillion in combined revenue for the first quarter, up 27.6 percent year-on-year, while their combined pretax profit in the first three months of the year was NT$930 billion, an annual increase of 184.39 percent.

INTERNET

Baidu’s revenue surprises

Chinese search giant Baidu Inc (百度) yesterday reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, extending its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s first-quarter revenue increased 25 percent to 28.1 billion yuan (US$4.4 billion), compared with an average estimate of 27.3 billion yuan. Net income surged to 25.7 billion yuan, mostly boosted by gains in the value of long-term investments, including in recently listed Kuaishou Technology (快手). Baidu has predicted sales of 29.7 billion yuan to 32.5 billion yuan for this quarter, versus the 30.2 billion yuan estimated by analysts.