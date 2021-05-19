ENTERTAINMENT
O-Ta bullish on robust orders
O-Ta Precision Industry Co Ltd (大田精密), a producer of golf club heads and putters, yesterday said that revenue this quarter is likely to be better than last quarter thanks to robust orders. Chairman Li Kong-wen (李孔文) told an annual general meeting that orders placed by US and Japanese clients have left the company working at full capacity. Shareholders yesterday approved the company’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5 per share, higher than last year’s NT$3.8 per share. The company reported revenue of NT$1.42 billion (US$50.8 million) in the first quarter, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2015. Earnings per share were NT$3.88 in the first quarter, up 824 percent from NT$0.42 a year earlier.
Taipei auto show canceled
Taking a cue from cancelations of auto shows around the world, this year’s Taipei International Auto Show is to be suspended due to a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing information from event organizer the Taipei Automobile Distributors Association (TADA, 台北市汽車代理公會). It is to be the first cancelation of the biennial trade show in more than two decades, as major automakers have backed out of the event. The auto show was to take place from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2 next year at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1.
Momo payout approved
Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體), the nation’s leading online and TV retailer, yesterday said that shareholders approved the company’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$10 per share, a stock dividend of NT$2 per share and NT$1 per share from a capital surplus, based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$13.87, up 39.4 percent from a year earlier. The company said that it would distribute NT$1.4 billion in cash dividends this year. The company paid a cash dividend of NT$8.5 per share last year. Momo’s net profit last year totaled NT$1.94 billion on revenue of NT$67.2 billion, up 29.65 percent year-on-year.
Investors urged to stay calm
The Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday urged investors to stay calm following a market rout amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, saying that the economy continues to grow, while listed companies have reported that quarterly revenue and profit steadily increased. In a statement on its Web site, the exchange said that the 938 listed companies reported NT$8.07 trillion in combined revenue for the first quarter, up 27.6 percent year-on-year, while their combined pretax profit in the first three months of the year was NT$930 billion, an annual increase of 184.39 percent.
Baidu’s revenue surprises
Chinese search giant Baidu Inc (百度) yesterday reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, extending its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s first-quarter revenue increased 25 percent to 28.1 billion yuan (US$4.4 billion), compared with an average estimate of 27.3 billion yuan. Net income surged to 25.7 billion yuan, mostly boosted by gains in the value of long-term investments, including in recently listed Kuaishou Technology (快手). Baidu has predicted sales of 29.7 billion yuan to 32.5 billion yuan for this quarter, versus the 30.2 billion yuan estimated by analysts.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
COMPETITIVE: The chip designer is offering an annual compensation of NT$1.5 million to NT$2 million, in addition to cash and stock bonuses to attract workers MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest designer of 5G handset chips, is stepping up its recruitment drive this year, with plans to hire more than 2,000 engineers specializing in core technologies, including 5G, wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI). That would be double from the more than 1,000 people it hired on average in the past few years, as the Hsinchu-based company looks to boost growth this year and beyond. It also comes as the company plans to launch a new 5G chip, Dimensity 2000 series, which supports mmWave technology and sub-6-gigahertz technology, at the end of this year. That would be
COMPONENTS ISSUE: Hon Hai’s Young Liu said that although prices for components and raw materials have increased, their influence on the company would be limited Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), yesterday said that a global supply crunch that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries will worsen this quarter, after it weathered component shortages to post better-than-expected quarterly profit last quarter. The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$28.2 billion (US$1 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average NT$24.4 billion of adjusted analyst estimates. Revenue in the second quarter will likely be steady from the previous quarter’s NT$1.35 trillion, as growth in its consumer electronics and components divisions is