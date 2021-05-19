Hon Hai, Stellantis team up to form auto tech firm

DIGITAL DRIVE: The two firms aim to develop ‘innovative in-vehicle user experiences,’ and plan to supply software solutions and related hardware to interested automakers

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and automotive manufacturing giant Stellantis NV have agreed to form a joint venture to develop “digital cockpits” that enrich the driving experience with smart technology borrowed from consumer electronics, they said in a joint statement yesterday.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture aimed at bringing “innovative in-vehicle user experiences enabled by advanced consumer electronics” to Stellantis, as well as other automakers, the statement said.

Amsterdam-based Stellantis is one of the largest automakers in the world, and manufactures vehicles sold under the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot brands, among others.

The collaboration aims to leverage Hon Hai subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd’s (富智康) experience in making cellphones to add sophistication to vehicle consoles and controls. All developments by Mobile Drive, which is to be based in the Netherlands, would be co-owned by Stellantis and Hon Hai.

Mobile Drive “will operate as an automotive supplier, competitively bidding to supply software solutions and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers,” the statement said.

Most engineers in the joint venture would be based in Taipei, while management would be in Europe, FIH Mobile chief executive officer Calvin Chih (池育陽) said.

The companies have not set a goal for the market share the new entity wants to achieve, and no dollar amounts have been attached to the project.

Top executives at Hon Hai and Stellantis said consumers expect the vehicle of the future to be more convenient, personalized and connected.

“Customers today and, in the future, demand and expect ever-increasing software-driven and creative solutions to connect the drivers and passengers with the vehicle inside and out,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said in the statement. “Mobile Drive will meet and exceed these expectations.”

In-cabin information and entertainment capabilities would be a big part of Mobile Drive, as well as cloud integration and “e-commerce opportunities,” the statement said.

“Today, there’s something that matters just as much as beautiful design or innovative technology, it’s how the features inside our vehicles improve the lives of our customers,” Stellantis chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said in the statement.

During a post-merger news conference in January, Tavares also expressed openness to having Stellantis partner with tech giants — including Apple Inc.

Hon Hai has invested heavily into electric vehicles since it announced the formation of the MIH Open Platform Alliance last year. The company also has plans to supply underpinnings for electric vehicles and has signed deals with Chinese start-up Byton Ltd (拜騰) and US-based Fisker Inc.

Mobile Drive is not a part of the MIH alliance and its smart vehicle console solutions would be deployed in conventional and electric vehicles, Hon Hai said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg