Few Taipei, New Taipei City diners amid outbreak

Staff writer, with CNA





Restaurants in Taipei and New Taipei City have seen a decline in business since the COVID-19 alert for the two cities was raised to level 3 on Saturday due to a spike in domestic cases, data from a point of sale (POS) system showed yesterday.

The trading volume and revenue of about 2,900 restaurants in Taipei and New Taipei City have fallen since Saturday, compared with a week earlier, according to data from iCHEF Co Ltd (資廚管理顧問), a management service that provides restaurants with cost and operation analysis through its POS system.

Restaurant revenue last weekend fell 67 percent in Taipei and 62 percent in New Taipei City, compared with the previous weekend, while trading volume at restaurants in Taipei dropped 47 percent, iCHEF data showed.

People dine at a restaurant in the Ximending district of Taipei on Monday. Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok, Bloomberg

Demand for takeout and food delivery is likely to soar as stricter disease prevention measures are imposed, iCHEF said, citing trends in Malaysia and Singapore.

However, in Malaysia and Singapore, families opted for “affordable” takeout meals rather than expensive food deliveries, it added.

In Singapore, the number of restaurants offering takeout markedly increased from April 7 to June 1 last year, but their revenue fell 44 percent and trading volume dropped 28 percent year-on-year, iCHEF data showed.

Since last weekend, the number of restaurants in Taiwan that sell food via the iCHEF app or Web site has increased 10-fold, showing how the food industry is undergoing a digital transformation amid the nation’s concerning virus situation, the Taipei-based company said.

People tend to search online for restaurants that offer takeout and delivery, iCHEF cofounder Ken Chen (程開佑) said.

“If a restaurant can’t be found on the Internet, it just doesn’t exist for some customers,” Chen said.

More than 5,000 restaurants in Asia improve their operations with iCHEF, he said.