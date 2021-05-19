Home-buying interest dips amid spike in virus cases

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Interest in home buying plunged at reception sites nationwide over the weekend as domestic COVID-19 infections soared, discouraging prospective buyers, real-estate agencies said.

The outbreak has dampened the property market after a spate of unfavorable policy measures failed to achieve the goal.

The number of potential buyers at reception locations over the weekend tumbled 30 to 70 percent, Hiyes International Co Ltd (海悅國際開發) said, adding that the situation could continue to deteriorate until the outbreak is brought under control.

A woman conducts online apartment viewing in an undated photograph in Taipei. As the number of COVID-19 infections increase, real-estate brokers have been promoting online house tours to facilitate deals and protect its customers’ well-being. Photo courtesy of Sinyi Realty Inc

The retreat was most evident in Taipei with a decline of about 70 percent, as the city’s Wanhua District (萬華) reported the most confirmed cases, Hiyes said.

The company said that it has adopted a makeshift policy for house tours that features one-on-one visits and appointment-only arrangements to lower the risk of infection.

Hiyes declined to speculate on how the nation’s housing market might perform in the second half of the year, saying that visibility was so poor that a prediction regarding next month was impossible.

Central and local government officials have urged people to stay at home until June 8 to help contain the outbreak.

JSL Group (甲山林) said that it reduced its staff by half and shut down reception locations for small projects after the number of prospective buyers fell 70 percent over the weekend.

The group said that it would closely monitor the outbreak over the next several weeks and make further adjustments if necessary.

Price concessions are not an option for the moment, given the surging cost of building materials and labor, JSL said.

If the authorities can bring the outbreak under control, the property market would resume a boom, supported by the nation’s vibrant economy, excessive liquidity and low interest rates, the group said.

Creator Marketing Co (創意家行銷) said that the number of potential buyers slumped 30 percent over the weekend amid a flurry of cancelations by telephone.

Creator Marketing has been promoting online house tours and answering questions via videoconferencing to facilitate deals and protect its customers’ well-being.

Property researcher My Housing Monthly said that buying interest weakened by 50 to 70 percent over the weekend, while sales rates fell 40 to 50 percent, with some reception sites reporting no deals at all.

The phenomenon indicates that prospective buyers have rapidly retreated to the sidelines, the magazine’s research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.

Despite the business freeze, housing prices might hold steady unless economic fundamentals deteriorate, Ho said.