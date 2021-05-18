World Business Quick Take

THAILAND

COVID-19 hits economy

The economy shrank in the first quarter, official data showed yesterday, as it was battered by COVID-19 restrictions that have hit the key tourism sector hard. GDP shrank 2.6 percent year-on-year in the first three months, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council said. The nation last year reported its worst full-year performance since the Asian financial crisis of 1997 with a 6.1 percent contraction. The council cut this year’s growth outlook to 1.5 to 2.5 percent, from its previous estimate of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

SINGAPORE

Home sales still solid

Home sales remained high last month, just before a flare-up of COVID-19 cases are set to test the resilience of the property market. Purchases of new private apartments slipped 2.6 percent to 1,262 from 1,296 units in March, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. In a parliamentary response, the government acknowledged that the pace of increase in private and public housing prices has gathered momentum since the second quarter of last year, supported by low rates. It would continue to closely monitor economic and property markets, it said.

RUSSIA

Incomes lowest in 12 years

Real disposable incomes have slumped to the lowest since 2009, calculations by the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies showed as the COVID-19 pandemic added pressure to an already stagnating economy. While overall output did not fall as much in Russia last year as in many other countries, living standards took more of a hit, contributing to a slump in President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings. A long-promised turnaround in incomes has so far not materialized.

INVESTMENT

KKR to buy green consultancy

KKR & Co has agreed to buy sustainability consultancy ERM Group Inc at a time when the business world is paying ever-closer attention to green issues amid pressure from investors. The private equity firm has acquired a majority stake in ERM from Canada’s Omers Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corp, a statement said yesterday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. ERM’s management team and partners are to remain minority investors. Financial details were not disclosed.

LOGISTICS

JD Logistics set for IPO

JD Logistics Inc (京東物流) is seeking to raise as much as HK$26.4 billion (US$3.4 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), seizing on China’s online shopping boom sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The warehousing and shipping company is selling 609.2 million shares at HK$39.36 to HK$43.36 each, a statement said. The company began taking investor orders yesterday and is set to begin trading in Hong Kong on Friday next week. The deal is expected to be priced on Friday.

GREECE

Aid for tourism sector

The government aims help its key tourist industry with an additional financial package worth more than 400 million euros (US$485.9 million), Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras said yesterday. “There will be a targeted support plan for tourism,” Staikouras told a Greek radio station. “It is estimated to cost more than 400 million euros.”