THAILAND
COVID-19 hits economy
The economy shrank in the first quarter, official data showed yesterday, as it was battered by COVID-19 restrictions that have hit the key tourism sector hard. GDP shrank 2.6 percent year-on-year in the first three months, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council said. The nation last year reported its worst full-year performance since the Asian financial crisis of 1997 with a 6.1 percent contraction. The council cut this year’s growth outlook to 1.5 to 2.5 percent, from its previous estimate of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.
SINGAPORE
Home sales still solid
Home sales remained high last month, just before a flare-up of COVID-19 cases are set to test the resilience of the property market. Purchases of new private apartments slipped 2.6 percent to 1,262 from 1,296 units in March, Urban Redevelopment Authority figures showed yesterday. In a parliamentary response, the government acknowledged that the pace of increase in private and public housing prices has gathered momentum since the second quarter of last year, supported by low rates. It would continue to closely monitor economic and property markets, it said.
RUSSIA
Incomes lowest in 12 years
Real disposable incomes have slumped to the lowest since 2009, calculations by the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies showed as the COVID-19 pandemic added pressure to an already stagnating economy. While overall output did not fall as much in Russia last year as in many other countries, living standards took more of a hit, contributing to a slump in President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings. A long-promised turnaround in incomes has so far not materialized.
INVESTMENT
KKR to buy green consultancy
KKR & Co has agreed to buy sustainability consultancy ERM Group Inc at a time when the business world is paying ever-closer attention to green issues amid pressure from investors. The private equity firm has acquired a majority stake in ERM from Canada’s Omers Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corp, a statement said yesterday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. ERM’s management team and partners are to remain minority investors. Financial details were not disclosed.
LOGISTICS
JD Logistics set for IPO
JD Logistics Inc (京東物流) is seeking to raise as much as HK$26.4 billion (US$3.4 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), seizing on China’s online shopping boom sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The warehousing and shipping company is selling 609.2 million shares at HK$39.36 to HK$43.36 each, a statement said. The company began taking investor orders yesterday and is set to begin trading in Hong Kong on Friday next week. The deal is expected to be priced on Friday.
GREECE
Aid for tourism sector
The government aims help its key tourist industry with an additional financial package worth more than 400 million euros (US$485.9 million), Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras said yesterday. “There will be a targeted support plan for tourism,” Staikouras told a Greek radio station. “It is estimated to cost more than 400 million euros.”
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
COMPETITIVE: The chip designer is offering an annual compensation of NT$1.5 million to NT$2 million, in addition to cash and stock bonuses to attract workers MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest designer of 5G handset chips, is stepping up its recruitment drive this year, with plans to hire more than 2,000 engineers specializing in core technologies, including 5G, wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI). That would be double from the more than 1,000 people it hired on average in the past few years, as the Hsinchu-based company looks to boost growth this year and beyond. It also comes as the company plans to launch a new 5G chip, Dimensity 2000 series, which supports mmWave technology and sub-6-gigahertz technology, at the end of this year. That would be
COMPONENTS ISSUE: Hon Hai’s Young Liu said that although prices for components and raw materials have increased, their influence on the company would be limited Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), yesterday said that a global supply crunch that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries will worsen this quarter, after it weathered component shortages to post better-than-expected quarterly profit last quarter. The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$28.2 billion (US$1 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average NT$24.4 billion of adjusted analyst estimates. Revenue in the second quarter will likely be steady from the previous quarter’s NT$1.35 trillion, as growth in its consumer electronics and components divisions is