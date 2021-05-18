COVID-19: Sanofi, GSK say vaccine shows positive results

AFP, PARIS





French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi SA and the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline PLC yesterday reported “strong immune responses” in early tests of their COVID-19 vaccine, raising hopes it could join the fight against the pandemic.

The companies said the results of the phase 2 study would enable them to move to a late-stage trial in the coming weeks — a reversal of fortune after their research was dealt a setback late last year.

The experimental vaccine “achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with those measured in people who have recovered from COVID-19, in all adult age groups in a phase 2 study with 722 volunteers,” it said in a statement. “A global pivotal phase 3 study is expected to start in the coming weeks.”

An earlier study late last year showed that the vaccine provided a low immune response in older adults.

The companies said the vaccine would not be ready until the end of this year.

The initial failure was a setback that dented French pride as France is the only permanent member of the UN Security Council not to have its own vaccine after successes for the UK, China, Russia and the US.

“Our phase 2 data confirm the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur.

“As we know multiple vaccines will be needed, especially as variants continue to emerge and the need for effective and booster vaccines, which can be stored at normal temperatures, increases,” he said.

The firms are combining a Sanofi-developed antigen, which stimulates the production of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK’s adjuvant technology, a substance that bolsters the immune response triggered by a vaccine.

The Sanofi-GSK candidate joins about a dozen vaccines undergoing late-stage trials. The companies plan to produce up to 1 billion doses annually, and they have signed agreements to supply the US, Canada and developing countries.

Public health experts have said several vaccines would be needed to end the pandemic, because of the challenges in rapidly producing and distributing enough doses to vaccinate billions of people.

The phase 2 study involved 722 volunteers aged 18 to 95 who were recruited in the US and Honduras. The late-stage trial would involve about 37,000 participants from countries around the world, the companies said.

Additional reporting by AP