CPC, Formosa raise diesel, gasoline prices by NT$0.1

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that gasoline and diesel prices are to increase by NT$0.1 per liter this week, after prices were lowered by NT$0.2 per liter last week.

While global crude oil prices last week ended lower after an oil pipeline system in the eastern US was targeted by a cyberattack, as well as worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in India and Japan, CPC said that it would raise prices at its stations, as it had partly absorbed previous cost increases in the international market.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$26.7, NT$28.2 and NT$30.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$23.9 per liter, the state-run refiner said.

Privately owned Formosa said that prices at its stations would climb to NT$26.7, NT$28.3 and NT$30.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$23.7 per liter.