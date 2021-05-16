Industrial materials from copper to iron ore are feeling the pain as China steps up efforts to cool a blistering rally in commodities that is fanning fears over a global surge in inflation.
Iron ore futures plunged as much as 11 percent in Singapore and steel rebar slid as Chinese officials introduced fresh measures for steelmakers to take the steam out of markets.
Base metals have also come under pressure in the past few days, with copper down 4.7 percent from a record high set on Monday.
Photo: AP
The measures targeting China’s steel sector come after surging raw-material costs last month sparked the biggest jump in Chinese factory-gate prices in more than three years.
A sharp jump in US consumer prices has also sparked worries across financial markets that rising inflation would hamper a global recovery and force the US Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner than thought.
“Many fear that high inflation will force the Fed to take away the punch bowl,” which acted as one of the forces in propelling a rally in commodities from their nadir in March last year, TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. “Ongoing deleveraging in China should take some wind out of the sails for commodity demand.”
Copper and iron ore have been among the biggest gainers in a year-long rally in commodities as COVID-19 upended supply while stimulus measures supported economies and sparked a surge in demand, particularly in China.
An accelerating global decarbonization drive has also transformed the long-term outlook for metals like copper.
Copper on Friday fell 1 percent to settle at US$10,240.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, after peaking on Monday at US$10,747.50.
Other base metals fared better on Friday, though aluminum still had a 3 percent weekly drop.
In ferrous markets, iron ore fell 4.3 percent in Singapore on Friday, while futures in Dalian dropped the daily limit.
Iron ore had surged to record highs recently amid the broad commodities boom.
However, signs of easing short-term supplies and softening demand may be emerging in physical markets.
London Metal Exchange metal has flipped into contango, a market structure in which spot prices trade below those three months out.
Prices slumped as the Tangshan city government in China vowed to punish violations, including price manipulation, and steelmakers were told that they might be suspended from doing business or have their licenses revoked if they contravene the law.
Precious metals:
‧Gold for June delivery on Friday rose US$14.10 to US$1,838.10 an ounce, up 0.4 percent for the week.
‧Silver for July delivery rose US$0.31 to US$27.37 an ounce, down 0.4 percent weekly.
Additional reporting by AP
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and