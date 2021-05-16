Bargain-buying helped most Asian markets recover some of this week’s steep losses, with investors tracking a rally on Wall Street and taking heart from a forecast-beating jobless claims report in the US, although inflation fears continue to cast a dark cloud over trading floors.
Global equities have been convulsed for months by expectations that a blockbuster global recovery would send prices rocketing, forcing central banks — particularly the US Federal Reserve — to taper the ultra-loose monetary policies that have helped drive a rally for more than a year.
Still, after days of selling, investors were ready to jump back into the fold, analysts said, helped by the release of a report showing that new jobless claims in the world’s top economy came in below expectations and fell to their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The heavily tech-weighted TAIEX climbed 1 percent to 15,827.09 after suffering massive losses this week. For the week, it plunged 8.43 percent.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 piled on 2.3 percent to 28,084.47, but was down 4.34 percent for the week. The TOPIX added 1.86 percent on Friday, tapering its weekly loss to 2.6 percent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 percent to 28,027.57, while the China Enterprises Index advanced 0.6 percent to 10,404.95 points.
However, for the week, the former declined 2.1 percent, while the latter shed 2.7 percent.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday added 1 percent to 3,153.32, but was down 1.4 percent for the week.
India’s SENSEX on Friday rose less than 0.1 percent and was down nearly 1 percent for the week.
Australia’s S&P/ASX200 rose 0.45 percent to 7,014.20, down 0.9 percent weekly.
Singapore slid nearly 3 percent as a spike in infections in the city-state put an already once-delayed travel bubble with Hong Kong in doubt.
Wellington, Mumbai and Bangkok were also slightly down.
Observers said they remain upbeat.
“We see 10-year [US Treasury] yields move up, we see inflation expectations move up, but as long as the underlying economic backdrop is still doing just fine it should power that value trade generally,” Lori Calvasina, of RBC Capital Markets, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re going to have some interesting days, but the runway is there from an economic perspective for this rotation to keep going.”
Markets were also given a psychological boost after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans would not be required to wear a mask if they had been fully vaccinated, a key step on the slow road to recovery.
Additional reporting by Reuters, with staff writer
