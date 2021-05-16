European stocks jump as energy, retail rise

Reuters





European stocks jumped on Friday, led by gains in energy and retail sectors after the US Federal Reserve said there would be no imminent move to tighten monetary policy, easing fears of rising US inflation that pushed the STOXX 600 into negative territory for the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.1 percent, with oil and gas, and retail stocks leading the gains.

The benchmark still fell 0.5 percent for the week as a rally in commodity prices and signs of quickening US inflation raised fears about an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike by the Fed.

However, sentiment improved on the Fed’s reassurances on monetary policy, as it also said it would not immediately reduce cash injections that have propped up financial markets.

While price rises are less of a problem in the eurozone, investors have taken cues from Wall Street for most of the week.

However, analysts have said Europe remains an attractive pick for global investors.

“We look at the valuation of markets and the valuations have favored Europe for a number of years because it is more economically sensitive,” said Jeffrey Germain, investment group director at Brandes Investment Partners LP.

Sebastian Raedler, investment strategist at Bank of America Global Research, wrote: “We see a further 5% upside for the STOXX 600, as well as 10% further outperformance for cyclicals versus defensives, value versus growth and financials, all of which benefit from both accelerating growth and rising bond yields.”

Separately, Bank of America Corp’s weekly fund flow statistics showed that investors pulled out of tech equity funds and loaded up on inflation protection in the week that ended on Wednesday.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s latest policy meeting showed that policymakers set the stage for a June 10 showdown over the future of their emergency bond purchases when they met last month, but stopped short of discussing their next move.

Among individual stocks, Italy’s Banco BPM rose 3 percent after Deutsche Bank AG upgraded the stock to “buy,” saying the lender’s “speculative appeal” could increase in the next few months.

French food group Danone SA slipped 0.3 percent after Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded the stock to “sell,” saying weaker demographic trends, particularly in China, would weigh on its specialized nutrition business.

Atlantia SpA slipped 0.2 percent after the Italian infrastructure group reported a net loss in the first quarter and confirmed that it would decide on the sale of its stake in motorway unit Autostrade SpA by June 11.