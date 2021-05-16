Wall Street on Friday closed higher in a broad rally, an upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation jitters.
All three major US indices extended Thursday’s gains, which saw S&P 500 notch its biggest one-day percentage bump in more than a month.
“Today [is] ‘everything is going up day’ because everyone is buying,” said Chuck Carlson, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors LP, in New York. “It’s a ‘buy everything’ day.”
Still, the indices suffered their biggest weekly declines since late February.
“This week, given the big swings, is more evident of a trader’s environment than a long-term investor’s environment,” Carlson added. “It’s a market looking for its next sustained impulse to the upside.”
Those big swings were stoked by economic data, which fanned concerns that near-term price spikes could translate into long-term inflation, despite assurances to the contrary from the US Federal Reserve.
“Inflation continues to be the biggest concern,” Carlson added. “And when interest rates didn’t go to new highs the bulls take over and investors are willing to step in and buy some of the stocks that had been beaten up this week.”
Economic data showed US retail sales growth stalling and consumer sentiment dipping as prices remain on an upward trajectory, suggesting that while the demand boom might be taking a breather, inflation has not.
However, in an indication that economic activity could return to normal, revised guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 360.68 points, or 1.06 percent, to 34,382.13, the S&P 500 gained 61.35 points, or 1.49 percent, to 4,173.85 and the NASDAQ Composite added 304.99 points, or 2.32 percent, to 13,429.98.
For the week, the Dow fell 1.14 percent, the S&P lost 1.4 percent and the NASDAQ Composite shed 2.34 percent.
All 11 major S&P sectors on Friday ended the session green, with energy, boosted by rebounding crude prices, enjoying the largest percentage gain, rising 3.2 percent.
Chips gave a lift to the technology sector, extending gains in the wake of a Reuters report that lawmakers in Washington were close to unveiling a US$52 billion dollar proposal to aid US microchip production.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumped 3 percent.
First-quarter earnings season is nearing its final curtain, with 457 constituents of the S&P 500 having posted results. Of those, 87 percent have beaten consensus estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Analysts see annual S&P earnings growth of 50.6 percent, in aggregate, for the January-to-March period, more than triple the rate forecast at the beginning of the quarter, Refinitiv has said.
Major retailers Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc, Target Corp, Lowe’s Companies Inc and others are on the docket next week.
Walt Disney Co shares were driven down 2.6 percent after subscriber additions to its streaming service fell short of expectations.
Airbnb Inc reported a 52 percent jump in bookings as vaccinations boosted vacation rental demand, driving its stock up 4 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 4.63-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 4.58-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 92 new highs and 59 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 9.5 billion shares, compared with the 10.5 billion average over the past 20 trading days.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and