SEMICONDUCTORS
SMIC boosts forecast
China-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) yesterday said that demand for chips exceeds supply and raised its expectations for sales for the first half of the year. “Our current capacity could not fulfill customer needs, and products in every market segment faced shortages,” SMIC co-chief executive Zhao Haijun (趙海軍) said in a company earnings call. SMIC reported sales of US$1.1 billion in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of 22 percent. The company said it expected revenue of US$2.4 billion for the first half of the year, which it called “higher than expected.”
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon to hire in Britain
Amazon.com Inc yesterday said that it is to hire 10,000 more people in Britain, taking its total headcount there to 55,000 by the end of this year. The jobs will be in corporate offices across London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cambridge, as well as roles in Amazon Web Services and operations, the company said. The announcement came a day after the world’s largest online retailer said that it is hiring 75,000 workers for its North American logistics operation, a sign that the company expects increased demand to outlast the COVID-19 pandemic.
ACCOMMODATION
Airbnb expects rebound
Airbnb Inc on Thursday said it expects “a travel rebound unlike anything we have seen before” as the home sharing platform posted a big loss for the past quarter. The San Francisco “sharing economy” firm reported a loss of US$1.2 billion in the first quarter, due largely to one-time costs for accounting requirements, loan payments and other items. Revenue was up 5 percent from a year earlier to US$887 million, with gross bookings up 52 percent to US$10.3 billion. The company said travel is showing signs of a strong rebound as the world emerges from the pandemic.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Coinbase to offer dogecoin
Coinbase Global Inc plans to offer dogecoin on its trading platform in six to eight weeks, chief executive officer Brian Armstrong said on Thursday. The largest US cryptocurrency exchange currently offers trading in bitcoin and ethereum, the two largest coins, along with more than 100 other alternative coins, but it has not added some of the tokens that have gained popularity in the past few weeks. Coinbase said the proliferation of alternative coins, including dogecoin and binance coin, is a challenge because competitors support them and Coinbase does not. Armstrong said on a conference call that Coinbase will accelerate the time it takes to add new coins.
ENERGY
Petrobras profit soars
Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras on Thursday said that it saw 1.17 billion reais (US$210 million) in net profit in the first quarter, compared with a loss of about US$8.35 billion a year earlier. That means the largest company in Brazil has now marked two consecutive profitable quarters. According to a statement from the Rio de Janeiro-based firm, the first-quarter results were influenced by, among other things, the price increase of Brent crude oil and rising sales of diesel fuel. The average price of a barrel of Brent crude oil went from US$44.23 in the fourth quarter of last year to US$60.90 in the first quarter of this year.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and