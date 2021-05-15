World Business Quick Take

SEMICONDUCTORS

SMIC boosts forecast

China-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) yesterday said that demand for chips exceeds supply and raised its expectations for sales for the first half of the year. “Our current capacity could not fulfill customer needs, and products in every market segment faced shortages,” SMIC co-chief executive Zhao Haijun (趙海軍) said in a company earnings call. SMIC reported sales of US$1.1 billion in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of 22 percent. The company said it expected revenue of US$2.4 billion for the first half of the year, which it called “higher than expected.”

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon to hire in Britain

Amazon.com Inc yesterday said that it is to hire 10,000 more people in Britain, taking its total headcount there to 55,000 by the end of this year. The jobs will be in corporate offices across London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cambridge, as well as roles in Amazon Web Services and operations, the company said. The announcement came a day after the world’s largest online retailer said that it is hiring 75,000 workers for its North American logistics operation, a sign that the company expects increased demand to outlast the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACCOMMODATION

Airbnb expects rebound

Airbnb Inc on Thursday said it expects “a travel rebound unlike anything we have seen before” as the home sharing platform posted a big loss for the past quarter. The San Francisco “sharing economy” firm reported a loss of US$1.2 billion in the first quarter, due largely to one-time costs for accounting requirements, loan payments and other items. Revenue was up 5 percent from a year earlier to US$887 million, with gross bookings up 52 percent to US$10.3 billion. The company said travel is showing signs of a strong rebound as the world emerges from the pandemic.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Coinbase to offer dogecoin

Coinbase Global Inc plans to offer dogecoin on its trading platform in six to eight weeks, chief executive officer Brian Armstrong said on Thursday. The largest US cryptocurrency exchange currently offers trading in bitcoin and ethereum, the two largest coins, along with more than 100 other alternative coins, but it has not added some of the tokens that have gained popularity in the past few weeks. Coinbase said the proliferation of alternative coins, including dogecoin and binance coin, is a challenge because competitors support them and Coinbase does not. Armstrong said on a conference call that Coinbase will accelerate the time it takes to add new coins.

ENERGY

Petrobras profit soars

Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras on Thursday said that it saw 1.17 billion reais (US$210 million) in net profit in the first quarter, compared with a loss of about US$8.35 billion a year earlier. That means the largest company in Brazil has now marked two consecutive profitable quarters. According to a statement from the Rio de Janeiro-based firm, the first-quarter results were influenced by, among other things, the price increase of Brent crude oil and rising sales of diesel fuel. The average price of a barrel of Brent crude oil went from US$44.23 in the fourth quarter of last year to US$60.90 in the first quarter of this year.