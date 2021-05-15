Alibaba to hike spending after reporting loss

Bloomberg





Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) forecast better-than-expected revenue and pledged to invest in new growth arenas, signaling its intention to move past a Chinese antitrust probe that triggered its first loss in nine years.

Jack Ma’s (馬雲) flagship e-commerce firm swung to a 5.5 billion yuan (US$852 million) net loss — its first since 2012 — after the company swallowed a US$2.8 billion fine for monopolistic behavior imposed by Beijing.

It now intends to refocus on its business, plowing “all incremental profit” back into technology and hotly contested areas such as community commerce, chief executive officer Daniel Zhang (張勇) said on Thursday.

A man walks past an Alibaba sign outside a company office in Beijing on April 13. Photo: AFP

Alibaba executives have sought to put behind them a crackdown on Ma’s Internet empire that has shaved US$260 billion off its market value.

The penalty imposed last month marked the conclusion of a four-month probe, but uncertainty persists as Beijing continues to rein in Alibaba and increasingly powerful rivals from Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) to Meituan (美團).

No analyst asked directly about what is to come in the broader clampdown, although Zhang said that the company accepted the fine and will move forward.

“We accept the penalty with sincerity and will ensure our compliance with determination,” he said. “During the past fiscal year, we have gone through all kinds of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, fierce competition, as well as an anti-monopoly investigation and penalty decision by Chinese regulators. We believe the best way to overcome these challenges is to look forward and invest for the long term.”

Alibaba’s shares are down about 35 percent from its peak in October last year, just before Ma’s criticism of outmoded regulations triggered a chain of events that torpedoed a US$35 billion initial public offering by his Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) and started a probe into the e-commerce giant.

On Thursday, the company forecast revenue for the year ending March next year will rise at least 30 percent to more than 930 billion yuan, beating the 923.5 billion yuan average projection.

That is a deceleration from the previous year’s 41 percent and comes after sales for the three months ended March were a better-than-expected 187.4 billion yuan.

However, the anticipated revenue growth disappointed some analysts, given spending pledge.

It is also unclear how much the increased investment, which also encompasses areas from local Internet services and merchant solutions, might hurt margins.

Moreover, reliable growth engines are slowing.

Cloud revenue grew just 37 percent in the March quarter after a major, unidentified customer pulled out, the slowest pace since 2014.

Zhang singled out community commerce — an area now fought over between a number of deep-pocketed rivals such as JD.com Inc (京東) and Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多) — as a key avenue to reach lower-tier and rural customers.

Executives said that Alibaba will be disciplined in spending.