A unit of Toshiba Corp was hit by a ransomware attack, overshadowing an announcement of a strategic review for the conglomerate and an upbeat profit forecast.
Toshiba Tec France Imaging System SA yesterday said that DarkSide, the group that the FBI has blamed for the Colonial Pipeline Co attack, on Tuesday last week targeted it in a ransomware attack.
The unit said in a statement that only a minimal amount of work data were lost during the cyberattack and no leaks of data had been detected.
Photo: Reuters
It put protective measures in place immediately after the attack, the unit said.
Toshiba Tec France Imaging System also said that its teams remained mobilized to deal with the situation.
Security researchers said that DarkSide’s multiple Web sites had stopped being accessible.
Ransomware attacks have increased in number and amount of demands, with hackers encrypting data and seeking payment in cryptocurrency to unlock it.
They increasingly release stolen data as well, or threaten to unless they are paid more.
Investigators in the Colonial Pipeline case say the attack software was distributed by DarkSide, which includes Russian speakers and avoids hacking targets in the former Soviet Union.
DarkSide lets “affiliates” hack into targets elsewhere, then handles the ransom negotiation and data release.
Separately Toshiba Corp, which has had to grapple with a series of scandals over the past several years, said it was setting up a strategic review committee to consider ways to increase corporate value and had appointed UBS Group AG as a financial adviser.
The move follows a US$20 billion offer from CVC Capital Partners to take the conglomerate private that Toshiba Corp has said lacked substance.
CVC had said that it would retain management and the offer was perceived by some in the company as designed to shield former Toshiba Corp chief executive officer Nobuaki Kurumatani from activist shareholders.
The company has since faced calls from leading shareholders to explicitly seek offers from potential suitors and conduct a strategic review.
Sources have said some other private equity investors such as KKR & Co Inc and Bain Capital LP are also interested in Toshiba Corp.
The Asahi newspaper yesterday reported that Bain Capital is not considering buying Toshiba Corp, citing an interview with Yuji Sugimoto, the Japan head for Bain Capital.
Toshiba Corp yesterday forecast a hefty 63 percent rise in annual operating profit to ￥170 billion (US$1.6 billion) after COVID-19 pandemic-induced pain in the past year and as restructuring measures bear fruit.
For the year just ended, Toshiba Corp posted a 20 percent slide in operating profit to ￥104.4 billion.
