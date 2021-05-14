World Business Quick Take

Agencies





APPAREL

Burberry sales trail peers

Burberry Group PLC’s sales remained below 2019 levels despite a quarterly jump, showing that the British brand is trailing some of its luxury peers in recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales at comparable retail stores in the first quarter soared 32 percent, the company said in a statement yesterday, but Burberry’s revenue was still 5 percent lower than in the same period two years earlier. The fashion house said that next year, growth of its operating margin could be affected by increased investment in the business and higher operating expenses as business returns to normal, but that it would grow in coming years.

TELECOMS

Telefonica Q1 profit soars

Spanish telecom giant Telefonica SA saw its first-quarter net income soar 118 percent, largely thanks to lower costs, even as sales affected by the COVID-19 pandemic slipped 9 percent. Net income reached 886 million euros (US$1.07 billion), the group said in a statement. “These results show the resilience of the company’s business model and the effectiveness of the management, focused on cost reduction and stable operating cash flow,” Telefonica said in a statement. They “also reflect the lower impact of the effects of the pandemic and the evolution of exchange rates compared to the end of 2020,” it said.

INSURANCE

Prudential delays spinoff

Prudential PLC said that the planned demerger of its US insurance unit would be delayed until the second half of this year due to regulatory issues. The demerger of the Jackson unit, which was originally expected to be completed in the second quarter, is still awaiting approval from US regulators, Prudential said in a statement yesterday. While Prudential has obtained regulatory approval from the states of Michigan and New York, it is still waiting for the review of a document called Form 10, the company said. The form needs to be updated to include Jackson’s first-quarter financial information, which would delay approval into the second half of the year.

MEXICO

GM labor review begins

The government on Wednesday said that it would begin a review of labor practices at a General Motors Co plant in Guanajuato after a formal complaint from the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR). The economy and labor ministries said in a statement that they had received the USTR’s request for the government to “conduct a review of the alleged denial of rights to workers at the General Motors plant in Silao, Guanajuato.” Local authorities have ordered GM’s union in Silao to repeat a worker vote over their collective contract, after detecting numerous “irregularities” in the initial process last month.

PATENTS

Tai backs vaccine waivers

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) on Wednesday said that she is pushing for a waiver of COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property (IP) rights because the US and drug makers have “an obligation to help save the world right now.” Tai, speaking at a US Senate Finance Committee hearing, said that she views the WTO talks as a way to remove the IP issue as an obstacle to vaccine production. She praised the work of US firms in quickly developing, and producing safe and effective vaccines, adding that regarding IP: “The message that I want to give to them is: ‘You can be a hero here.’”