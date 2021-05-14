APPAREL
Burberry sales trail peers
Burberry Group PLC’s sales remained below 2019 levels despite a quarterly jump, showing that the British brand is trailing some of its luxury peers in recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales at comparable retail stores in the first quarter soared 32 percent, the company said in a statement yesterday, but Burberry’s revenue was still 5 percent lower than in the same period two years earlier. The fashion house said that next year, growth of its operating margin could be affected by increased investment in the business and higher operating expenses as business returns to normal, but that it would grow in coming years.
TELECOMS
Telefonica Q1 profit soars
Spanish telecom giant Telefonica SA saw its first-quarter net income soar 118 percent, largely thanks to lower costs, even as sales affected by the COVID-19 pandemic slipped 9 percent. Net income reached 886 million euros (US$1.07 billion), the group said in a statement. “These results show the resilience of the company’s business model and the effectiveness of the management, focused on cost reduction and stable operating cash flow,” Telefonica said in a statement. They “also reflect the lower impact of the effects of the pandemic and the evolution of exchange rates compared to the end of 2020,” it said.
INSURANCE
Prudential delays spinoff
Prudential PLC said that the planned demerger of its US insurance unit would be delayed until the second half of this year due to regulatory issues. The demerger of the Jackson unit, which was originally expected to be completed in the second quarter, is still awaiting approval from US regulators, Prudential said in a statement yesterday. While Prudential has obtained regulatory approval from the states of Michigan and New York, it is still waiting for the review of a document called Form 10, the company said. The form needs to be updated to include Jackson’s first-quarter financial information, which would delay approval into the second half of the year.
MEXICO
GM labor review begins
The government on Wednesday said that it would begin a review of labor practices at a General Motors Co plant in Guanajuato after a formal complaint from the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR). The economy and labor ministries said in a statement that they had received the USTR’s request for the government to “conduct a review of the alleged denial of rights to workers at the General Motors plant in Silao, Guanajuato.” Local authorities have ordered GM’s union in Silao to repeat a worker vote over their collective contract, after detecting numerous “irregularities” in the initial process last month.
PATENTS
Tai backs vaccine waivers
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) on Wednesday said that she is pushing for a waiver of COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property (IP) rights because the US and drug makers have “an obligation to help save the world right now.” Tai, speaking at a US Senate Finance Committee hearing, said that she views the WTO talks as a way to remove the IP issue as an obstacle to vaccine production. She praised the work of US firms in quickly developing, and producing safe and effective vaccines, adding that regarding IP: “The message that I want to give to them is: ‘You can be a hero here.’”
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
HELP? The finance minister faced questions by lawmakers on whether the National Stabilization Fund would step in to help prop up the market, which fell 4.11% yesterday The TAIEX yesterday sank by 680.76 points, or 4.11 percent, to close at 15,902.37 points, the second- largest one-day drop after a fall of 696 points on Jan. 30 last year, amid concern over the rising number of local COVID-19 infections, analysts said. The weighted index, which closed at 16,583.13 points on Tuesday, opened down and lost 300 points in the first 15 minutes of trading, before climbing to 16,550 points at 9:46am, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed. However, it lost its footing again, plunging 1,400 points to 15,165.27 points at 11:25am. That represented a drop of 9 percent — the largest