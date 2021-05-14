Bitcoin recoups losses after Musk-triggered tumble

ENERGY ISSUE: Elon Musk’s Twitter posts roiled markets even though he said that Tesla would resume accepting bitcoin as soon as mining used sustainable energy

Reuters, TOKYO and HONG KONG





Bitcoin yesterday popped back above US$50,000 in Asian trade, clawing back some of the 17 percent plunge that followed Elon Musk’s post on Twitter that Tesla Inc would stop accepting the digital tokens as payment for its vehicles.

The price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped from about US$54,819 to US$45,700, its lowest since March 1, in less than two hours following the post. It recovered about half of that drop early in the Asian session, and last traded at about US$51,099.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, followed a similar pattern, dropping 14 percent to touch a low of US$3,550, before bouncing back above US$4,000.

“We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” Musk wrote.

Tesla’s announcement on Feb. 8 that it had bought US$1.5 billion of bitcoin and that it would accept it as payment for vehicles has been one factor behind the digital token’s surging price this year.

As a result, Musk’s comments roiled markets even though he said that Tesla would not sell any bitcoin and would resume accepting the cryptocurrency as soon as mining transitioned to more sustainable energy.

The digital currency is still 30 percent higher than before Tesla’s February announcement.

At current rates, bitcoin mining devours about the same amount of energy annually as the Netherlands did in 2019, data from the University of Cambridge and the International Energy Agency showed.

“The issue [of huge energy use by bitcoin miners] has been long known so it’s nothing new, but taken together with Musk’s recent comments about dogecoin, his latest comments seems to suggest his passion for cryptocurrencies may be waning,” Tokyo-based NLI Research Institute researcher Makoto Sakuma said.

The cryptocurrency dogecoin on Sunday lost more than one-third of its price after Musk, whose posts on Twitter had stoked demand for the token earlier this year, called it a “hustle” on the Saturday Night Live comedy show.

However, on Tuesday, he was asking his followers on Twitter if they wanted Tesla to accept dogecoin.

A broader selling of risk assets in traditional markets was another factor in the plunge, said Jeffrey Wang, Vancouver-based head of Americas at Amber Group, a cryptocurrency service provider.

“I don’t think everything is selling off just because of this news. This was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of adding to the risk selloff,” he said.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 dropped 2.1 percent, and the NASDAQ Composite lost 2.7 percent.

Bitcoin has struggled since hitting a record US$64,895.22 in the middle of last month, dropping to the cusp of US$47,000 just 11 days later before hovering at about US$58,000 since the start of this month.

By contrast, ether soared to a record US$4,180.12 on Wednesday, and, even with the pullback, is up 435 percent this year, eclipsing bitcoin’s 75 percent rise.

Ether’s popularity stems in part from the ethereum network’s growing number of uses, including non-fungible tokens, which are used to certify unique ownership of things such as online artwork.

The bitcoin dominance index, a ratio of bitcoin’s share of the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, dropped to 42 percent — its lowest level since June 2018.

“The trade we’ve been pushing for a while now is short bitcoin, long ether,” said Chris Weston, research head at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne. “The question everyone is asking is at what stage will ether have a bigger market cap than bitcoin.”