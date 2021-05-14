Asian markets dive on US inflation data

RAISING RATES: There is unease that the US Federal Reserve could lose control of the US economy if it delays too long, with people losing confidence in the institution

AFP, HONG KONG





A forecast-busting surge in US inflation sent Asian markets tumbling yesterday, tracking a rout on Wall Street as investors fret that the US Federal Reserve would be forced to hike interest rates earlier than expected to avoid prices from running out of control.

Trading floors had been awash with red in the first half of the week due to growing fears that the blockbuster global economic recovery and vast stimulus measures would see a splurge in spending by pent-up, cashed-up shoppers that would strain supplies and push up costs.

On Wednesday, those concerns were given oxygen by figures showing that US consumer inflation spiked 4.2 percent last month, far higher than estimates and the highest since 2008, just before the global financial crisis began.

A trader talks on the telephone at the headquarters of KEB Hana Bank in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AP

The advance was driven by a rally in commodities prices such as widely used copper, iron and lumber, which are sitting at record or multi-year highs.

All three main indexes in New York plunged at least 2 percent on worries that the Fed would be forced to taper the ultra-loose monetary policies — including record-low interest rates — that have been a key driver of a more than year-long equities rally.

Tech firms, which blossomed during lockdowns as people were forced to stay home, have led the losses as they are more susceptible to higher interest rates.

The Fed has said that it expects such sharp spikes, but that they would be transitory owing to last year’s low base, and that policymakers would not make any adjustments until they are happy that unemployment is under control and inflation is running hot for some time.

However, investors are not convinced and there is growing unease that the central bank could lose control of the situation if it does not act in time, with analysts saying that it could risk people’s confidence in the institution.

Former US secretary of the treasury Lawrence Summers said: “I am very concerned that the Fed’s analytical assessment that inflation is transitory, combined with its policy move toward not being pre-emptive with respect to inflation, will be to repeat the mistakes of the 1960s and 1970s” — a period when inflation surged.

For its part, the Fed remained steadfast in its outlook.

US Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said that he was “surprised” by the latest data, but that officials were prepared to act when needed.

“If we saw evidence that there was a risk of a persistent upward drift in inflation expectations, we would not hesitate to use our tools to offset that,” he said, adding that the economy was still far from out of the woods and recovery would likely take time.

Still, Victoria Fernandez of Crossmark Global Investment told Bloomberg TV: “The concern is that the markets have lost a little bit of confidence that the Fed has control of inflation; I don’t think it’s necessarily the level, I think it’s the concern over ‘is the Fed going to wait too long to address the inflation question.’ I am not sure the market is extremely comfortable with that at this point.”

All Asian markets were deep in the red, with Tokyo losing more than 2 percent and Hong Kong — where monetary policy is linked to the US via a currency peg — was off more than 1 percent.

Seoul, Wellington and tech-rich Taipei — which has also been rocked by the imposition of new virus measures — were all down more than 1 percent, while Sydney, Shanghai and Bangkok also suffered big losses.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell more than 1 percent after the open.

The US dollar on Wednesday held healthy gains that came on the back of bets that US borrowing costs could rise sooner than anticipated.