A forecast-busting surge in US inflation sent Asian markets tumbling yesterday, tracking a rout on Wall Street as investors fret that the US Federal Reserve would be forced to hike interest rates earlier than expected to avoid prices from running out of control.
Trading floors had been awash with red in the first half of the week due to growing fears that the blockbuster global economic recovery and vast stimulus measures would see a splurge in spending by pent-up, cashed-up shoppers that would strain supplies and push up costs.
On Wednesday, those concerns were given oxygen by figures showing that US consumer inflation spiked 4.2 percent last month, far higher than estimates and the highest since 2008, just before the global financial crisis began.
Photo: AP
The advance was driven by a rally in commodities prices such as widely used copper, iron and lumber, which are sitting at record or multi-year highs.
All three main indexes in New York plunged at least 2 percent on worries that the Fed would be forced to taper the ultra-loose monetary policies — including record-low interest rates — that have been a key driver of a more than year-long equities rally.
Tech firms, which blossomed during lockdowns as people were forced to stay home, have led the losses as they are more susceptible to higher interest rates.
The Fed has said that it expects such sharp spikes, but that they would be transitory owing to last year’s low base, and that policymakers would not make any adjustments until they are happy that unemployment is under control and inflation is running hot for some time.
However, investors are not convinced and there is growing unease that the central bank could lose control of the situation if it does not act in time, with analysts saying that it could risk people’s confidence in the institution.
Former US secretary of the treasury Lawrence Summers said: “I am very concerned that the Fed’s analytical assessment that inflation is transitory, combined with its policy move toward not being pre-emptive with respect to inflation, will be to repeat the mistakes of the 1960s and 1970s” — a period when inflation surged.
For its part, the Fed remained steadfast in its outlook.
US Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said that he was “surprised” by the latest data, but that officials were prepared to act when needed.
“If we saw evidence that there was a risk of a persistent upward drift in inflation expectations, we would not hesitate to use our tools to offset that,” he said, adding that the economy was still far from out of the woods and recovery would likely take time.
Still, Victoria Fernandez of Crossmark Global Investment told Bloomberg TV: “The concern is that the markets have lost a little bit of confidence that the Fed has control of inflation; I don’t think it’s necessarily the level, I think it’s the concern over ‘is the Fed going to wait too long to address the inflation question.’ I am not sure the market is extremely comfortable with that at this point.”
All Asian markets were deep in the red, with Tokyo losing more than 2 percent and Hong Kong — where monetary policy is linked to the US via a currency peg — was off more than 1 percent.
Seoul, Wellington and tech-rich Taipei — which has also been rocked by the imposition of new virus measures — were all down more than 1 percent, while Sydney, Shanghai and Bangkok also suffered big losses.
London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell more than 1 percent after the open.
The US dollar on Wednesday held healthy gains that came on the back of bets that US borrowing costs could rise sooner than anticipated.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
HELP? The finance minister faced questions by lawmakers on whether the National Stabilization Fund would step in to help prop up the market, which fell 4.11% yesterday The TAIEX yesterday sank by 680.76 points, or 4.11 percent, to close at 15,902.37 points, the second- largest one-day drop after a fall of 696 points on Jan. 30 last year, amid concern over the rising number of local COVID-19 infections, analysts said. The weighted index, which closed at 16,583.13 points on Tuesday, opened down and lost 300 points in the first 15 minutes of trading, before climbing to 16,550 points at 9:46am, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed. However, it lost its footing again, plunging 1,400 points to 15,165.27 points at 11:25am. That represented a drop of 9 percent — the largest