PHARMACEUTICALS
Samsung denies Pfizer talks
Samsung BioLogics Co yesterday said a report that it was in talks with Pfizer Inc to begin production of the US drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea as early as in August was “not factual.” The Korea Economic Daily has reported that the biotech arm of Samsung Group had been revamping production lines at its plant in Songdo to produce the Pfizer vaccine, which was jointly developed by BioNTech SE. The plant has the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses per year, the report said, quoting an unnamed high-level government official.
AIRLINES
Qantas delays flight restart
Qantas Airways Ltd pushed back the restart of international flights because of delays to Australia’s vaccination program and indications from the government that it would keep borders mostly closed until the middle of next year. The Sydney-based airline aims to open its overseas network from late December rather than the end of October, it said in a statement yesterday. It would rely on a domestic travel boom and potential air-travel bubbles to underpin a recovery in the meantime, it said.
SPORTS
Centroid buys TaylorMade
The golf brand TaylorMade is changing hands, with a South Korean private equity firm acquiring the company amid a global boom in the sport. Seoul-based Centroid Investment Partners LC has agreed to buy TaylorMade from New York-based KPS Capital Partners LP, Centroid said in a statement on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. The Korea Economic Daily newspaper said the deal was worth 1.8 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), citing unidentified people.
BANKING
Commerzbank beats forecast
Commerzbank AG, Germany’s second-largest lender, yesterday said that net profit during the first quarter reached 133 million euros (US$161 million), beating the forecast of analysts polled by Factset who expected a loss of 82 million euros. The bank booked 465 million euros in restructuring costs, notably to cover staff layoffs. However, it was able to slash its risk provision to 149 million euros from 326 million euros one year ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue rose 35 percent year-on-year to 2.49 billion euros.
VIETNAM
Remittances aid currency
The government expects rising remittances from overseas Vietnamese to help keep the currency stable, allowing the central bank to focus on supporting COVID-19-hit businesses and boosting economic growth, State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City branch deputy head Nguyen Hoang Minh said. Remittances to the city are forecast to reach about US$6.5 billion this year, after rising 15 percent to a record US$6.1 billion last year, Nguyen said. The city received about 50 percent of the nation’s total remittance inflows in previous years.
SPAIN
Cabinet passes labor reform
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a labor law reform that recognizes delivery riders working for firms such as Deliveroo Holdings PLC or UberEats as staff in a first in the EU. The modifications are to be published in the state’s official journal in the coming days and firms will have three months to comply. It is the first legislation passed in Europe that explicitly regulates the status of delivery workers who get around on bikes and motorcycles.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
STAKING A CLAIM: Spain plans to spend about 13 billion euros to promote domestic sales of EVs, build a battery cell plant and attract automakers Spain is moving aggressively to land new battery and electric vehicle (EV) plants, using billions of EU COVID-19-pandemic relief funds to avoid being left behind as the global auto sector undertakes the biggest technology transformation in a century. As Europe’s second-largest vehicle-producing nation, behind Germany, and with the automotive sector accounting for 10 percent of its economy, Spain has a lot to lose as automakers overhaul supply chains and manufacturing for electric vehicles. Germany and No. 3 European producer France are already pouring funds into battery plants, supporting their respective national champion automakers, and Volkswagen AG and Renault SA are investing heavily