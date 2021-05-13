World Business Quick Take

Agencies





PHARMACEUTICALS

Samsung denies Pfizer talks

Samsung BioLogics Co yesterday said a report that it was in talks with Pfizer Inc to begin production of the US drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea as early as in August was “not factual.” The Korea Economic Daily has reported that the biotech arm of Samsung Group had been revamping production lines at its plant in Songdo to produce the Pfizer vaccine, which was jointly developed by BioNTech SE. The plant has the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses per year, the report said, quoting an unnamed high-level government official.

AIRLINES

Qantas delays flight restart

Qantas Airways Ltd pushed back the restart of international flights because of delays to Australia’s vaccination program and indications from the government that it would keep borders mostly closed until the middle of next year. The Sydney-based airline aims to open its overseas network from late December rather than the end of October, it said in a statement yesterday. It would rely on a domestic travel boom and potential air-travel bubbles to underpin a recovery in the meantime, it said.

SPORTS

Centroid buys TaylorMade

The golf brand TaylorMade is changing hands, with a South Korean private equity firm acquiring the company amid a global boom in the sport. Seoul-based Centroid Investment Partners LC has agreed to buy TaylorMade from New York-based KPS Capital Partners LP, Centroid said in a statement on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. The Korea Economic Daily newspaper said the deal was worth 1.8 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), citing unidentified people.

BANKING

Commerzbank beats forecast

Commerzbank AG, Germany’s second-largest lender, yesterday said that net profit during the first quarter reached 133 million euros (US$161 million), beating the forecast of analysts polled by Factset who expected a loss of 82 million euros. The bank booked 465 million euros in restructuring costs, notably to cover staff layoffs. However, it was able to slash its risk provision to 149 million euros from 326 million euros one year ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue rose 35 percent year-on-year to 2.49 billion euros.

VIETNAM

Remittances aid currency

The government expects rising remittances from overseas Vietnamese to help keep the currency stable, allowing the central bank to focus on supporting COVID-19-hit businesses and boosting economic growth, State Bank of Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City branch deputy head Nguyen Hoang Minh said. Remittances to the city are forecast to reach about US$6.5 billion this year, after rising 15 percent to a record US$6.1 billion last year, Nguyen said. The city received about 50 percent of the nation’s total remittance inflows in previous years.

SPAIN

Cabinet passes labor reform

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a labor law reform that recognizes delivery riders working for firms such as Deliveroo Holdings PLC or UberEats as staff in a first in the EU. The modifications are to be published in the state’s official journal in the coming days and firms will have three months to comply. It is the first legislation passed in Europe that explicitly regulates the status of delivery workers who get around on bikes and motorcycles.