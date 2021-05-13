Britain’s economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.1 percent in March from February, gathering speed for what is expected to be a sharp bounce back this year after its deep COVID-19 slump last year, official data showed yesterday.
The growth was led by the retail sector, the reopening of schools and the construction sector, as the nation began to emerge from its COVID-19 winter shutdown. Economists polled by Reuters had expected monthly growth of 1.3 percent.
In the first three months of this year, when the kingdom was under a third lockdown, GDP shrank 1.5 percent, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, in line with the Bank of England’s (BOE) latest forecast.
The 1.5 percent annual fall was far less severe than initial forecasts of a hit of about 4 percent.
The BOE last week also said that it expected the world’s fifth-biggest economy would recover quickly as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted to grow by 7.25 percent this year as a whole.
That would be its fastest growth since a World War II rush to rearm, but would follow a GDP collapse of 9.8 percent last year, which was almost the biggest in Europe and its deepest slump in more than three centuries.
“Despite a difficult start to this year, economic growth in March is a promising sign of things to come,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said. “As we cautiously reopen the economy, I will continue to take all the steps necessary to support our recovery.”
Britain’s economy remained 8.7 percent smaller than at the end of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the West. The BOE expects it would be back to its pre-pandemic size by the end of this year.
The ONS data showed that Britain’s dominant services industry grew 1.9 percent in March from February, its strongest growth since August last year, while manufacturing and construction also grew more strongly than expected by analysts in the Reuters poll.
Separate trade figures showed Britain imported more goods from non-EU countries than EU countries during the first quarter for the first time since records began in 1997.
“Exports of goods to the EU continued to increase in March and are now almost back to their December level,” ONS statistician Darren Morgan said.
“However, imports from Europe remain sluggish in the first three months of the year, being outstripped by non-EU imports for the first time on record,” Morgan said.
