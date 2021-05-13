Toyota Motor Corp’s full-year net profit jumped 10.3 percent even as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the auto industry, the Japanese firm said yesterday, projecting growth, despite the ongoing semiconductor crisis.
“Even though sales declined in the first half of the year due to the impact of the coronavirus, in the latter half of the year we saw a rise in sales in many regions,” Toyota chief financial officer Kenta Kon told reporters.
Toyota said it generated ￥2.25 trillion (US$20.6 billion) in net profit in the fiscal year to March, up from ￥2.04 trillion the year before, beating its own annual forecast.
Photo: AFP
For the year to March next year, it now projects an annual net profit of ￥2.3 trillion, up 2.4 percent.
Sales fell 8.9 percent to ￥27.2 trillion, but the firm expects to report a 10.2 percent gain to ￥30 trillion in the current fiscal year.
“Toyota’s performance was outstanding, compared with its rivals,” Satoru Takada, auto analyst at Tokyo-based research and consulting firm TIW, said before the announcement. “Toyota has maintained steady production while releasing timely models in major markets.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global auto sector, but demand recovered swiftly in the second half of last year, most notably in the US and China.
Even as vaccine rollouts put the end of the pandemic within sight for the hard-hit auto sector, it is battling a chip shortage driven by a surge in demand for electronic devices during lockdowns.
Supply disruptions — including a fire at a Japanese factory, an extreme cold snap in the US and a drought in Taiwan — have compounded the mismatch between demand and availability.
On Tuesday, Nissan Motor Co said it had narrowed its net loss to ￥448.7 billion for the fiscal year to March, but warned that its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage.
However, Toyota has been less affected than its rivals, thanks in part to a forward planning system intended to protect it from unexpected supply chain disruptions.
It also has close ties with its suppliers, including stakes in some of them, that have given it leverage and priority at a time when demand far outstrips supply, experts said.
“There were earthquakes in Tohoku and unfortunately there was a fire at our supplier, but we were able to overcome these, and avoid facing a major impact,” Kon told reporters.
Toyota reclaimed the title of world top-selling automaker last year, selling 9.53 million vehicles around the world, overtaking the 9.3 million sold by German rival Volkswagen AG.
The last time Toyota held the top spot was in 2015, with Volkswagen edging it out in the following years.
Analysts said investors were closely watching Toyota’s research and development costs as the company gears up electric-vehicle production.
Toyota, which pioneered hybrid cars, has unveiled plans for its first global lineup of battery electric vehicles, as other automakers have pulled ahead in electrification.
Last month at the Shanghai Auto Show the firm announced its future bZ line, or Beyond Zero, which should see seven models hitting showroom floors by 2025.
Honda Motor Co, which has unveiled plans to shift its line-up to battery and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040, is to release its full-year results later this week.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
STAKING A CLAIM: Spain plans to spend about 13 billion euros to promote domestic sales of EVs, build a battery cell plant and attract automakers Spain is moving aggressively to land new battery and electric vehicle (EV) plants, using billions of EU COVID-19-pandemic relief funds to avoid being left behind as the global auto sector undertakes the biggest technology transformation in a century. As Europe’s second-largest vehicle-producing nation, behind Germany, and with the automotive sector accounting for 10 percent of its economy, Spain has a lot to lose as automakers overhaul supply chains and manufacturing for electric vehicles. Germany and No. 3 European producer France are already pouring funds into battery plants, supporting their respective national champion automakers, and Volkswagen AG and Renault SA are investing heavily