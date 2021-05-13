Cathay Financial keeps top spot

Staff writer, with CNA





Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) retained its title in the first four months of the year as the nation’s most profitable listed financial firm, while Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) reported the highest earnings per share, data released on Monday by the companies showed.

Buoyed by the growth of Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial, combined net profit of the nation’s 15 financial conglomerates listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the over-the-counter Taipei Exchange reached a record NT$247.54 billion (US$8.85 billion) for the four-month period, up 112 percent from a year earlier.

Cathay Financial reported net profit of NT$71.28 billion in the first four months, up 158 percent from a year earlier, thanks to the improving profitability of its subsidiaries.

The headquarters of Cathay Financial Holding Co is shown in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Cathay Financial Holding Co

In particular, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), its flagship entity, posted net income of NT$61.04 billion in the four-month period and totaled NT$52.54 billion for the whole of last year.

Cathay Financial said that its other insurance, securities and investment trust operations also posted record net profit.

The firm reported net profit of NT$14.3 billion for last month — a new monthly record — up from NT$4.1 billion a year earlier.

Fubon Financial reported net profit of NT$63.93 billion for last month, up from NT$28.16 billion a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$6.25, which beat Cathay Financial’s NT$5.39 to be first in terms of earnings per share.

Fubon Financial attributed the higher net profit to the contribution of its flagship subsidiary, Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽), which posted net profit of NT$48.59 billion in the first four months, up from NT$17.66 billion a year earlier.

Fubon Life Insurance reported net profit of NT$13.38 billion for last month, up from NT$5.20 billion a year earlier after it booked NT$222 million in net profit from a 53.84 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), which it had acquired in late March.

In terms of earnings per share, CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) was third, with net profit of NT$24.35 billion or earnings per share of NT$1.25, up 58.71 percent from a year earlier, thanks to contributions from its banking and insurance operations.

Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控), which was ranked the most profitable financial firm in which the government has a stake, posted net profit of NT$9.33 billion for the first four months, up 73 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$0.69.

It was followed by First Financial Holding Co (第一金控), with net profit of NT$7.08 billion or earnings per share of NT$0.55, and Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (合庫金控), with net profit of NT$6.53 billion or earnings per share of NT$0.47.