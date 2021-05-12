Taiwan Business Quick Take

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC market value falls

The market value of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday fell below NT$15 trillion (US$536.6 billion) after technology stocks fell on US markets overnight. TSMC shares closed down 3.06 percent at NT$571, reducing its market capitalization to NT$14.8 trillion. It was the first time that TSMC saw its market value fall below NT$15 trillion since March 25, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC on Monday reported that revenue last month fell 13.8 percent monthly to NT$111.32 billion, but rose 16 percent annually. In the first four months of the year, cumulative revenue rose 16.5 percent annually to NT$473.73 billion, it said.

LISTED COMPANIES

Revenues increase 21.9%

Publicly listed companies reported NT$3.06 trillion in combined revenue for last month, up 21.9 percent from a year earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The revenue increase was led by firms in the oil, gas and electricity, shipping and transportation, and plastics industries, the exchange said in a statement. Accumulated revenue of all listed firms in the first fourth months of the year reached NT$11.75 trillion, up 24.76 percent year-on-year, led by those in the shipping and transportation, glass and ceramics, and plastics industries, it added.

MANUFACTURING

Sunjuice profit hits record

Sunjuice Holdings Co Ltd (鮮活果汁), a supplier of concentrated fruit juice, yesterday said that its net profit and revenue in the first quarter was the highest for the January-to-March period in the firm’s history, aided by rising consumption in China and an improved product mix. Net profit rose 1,621.66 percent year-on-year to NT$198.25 million, with earnings per share of NT$5.88, while revenue grew 171.54 percent to NT$993.99 million, Sunjuice said in a statement. For the second quarter, the firm said that it expects demand to steadily grow as the beverage market enters its peak season and China’s beverage vendors continue to expand stores.

LIGHTING

Laster Tech turns a profit

Automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech Co Ltd (麗清科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$44.53 million for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of NT$129.49 million a year earlier, thanks to strong utilization capacity and a continuing recovery in the Chinese market. Earnings per share were NT$0.52, the company said in a statement. Consolidated revenue in the first quarter was up 128.7 percent year-on-year, which the company attributed to strong pull-in orders from major customers and the effect of a larger economy of scale. Laster said it remains optimistic about shipments of LED lighting modules and headlight control modules in the second quarter, as major auto brands move toward new energy vehicles, electric vehicles and smart technologies.

SMARTPHONES

India crisis to hurt shipments

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in India could affect smartphone shipments worldwide, Taipei-based market information advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a research note on Monday. Global smartphone shipments are expected to reach 1.36 billion units this year, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, TrendForce said. However, the figure represents a downgrade from TrendForce’s previous estimate of a 9.4 percent increase, after taking into account the effect of the virus in India, the advisory firm said.