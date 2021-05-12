TAIEX shares dive 3.79%; turnover highest recorded

HEAVY LOSSES: Concerns about an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases and an overnight plunge in technology stocks in the US caused the sell-offs, local dealers said

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX took a beating yesterday, led by the bellwether electronics sector, as an overnight plunge in technology stocks on US markets sparked selling.

The heavy, across-the-board losses also reflected cautious market sentiment amid worries over an increase in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, which prompted the government to tighten its disease prevention measures, including by banning large gatherings, dealers said.

The TAIEX closed down 652.48 points, or 3.79 percent, at 16,583.13. Yesterday’s decline was the third-worst ever, trailing only a plunge of 660.72 points (5.75 percent) on Oct. 11, 2018, and a drop of 696.97 points (6.31 percent) on Jan. 30 last year, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

A smartphone screen shows the TAIEX’s movement at a brokerage firm in Taipei yesterday. The TAIEX closed down 652.48 points at 16,583.13 yesterday, after coming off an intraday low of 16,460.87. Photo: CNA

Turnover totaled NT$714.835 billion (US$25.57 billion), the highest in history, the exchange’s data showed.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$42.39 billion of shares on the main board.

“Amid volatility among tech stocks on the US markets, the local electronics sector followed suit, [trending] lower,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Tsai Ming-han (蔡明翰) said. “Today’s selling was also increased by worries over the COVID-19 infections in Taiwan.”

“Looking at today’s record turnover, the market was hit by panic-led sell-offs,” Tsai said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) plunged 3.06 percent, United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) fell 6.67 percent, ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) lost 5.91 percent and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plunged 6.95 percent.

Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) fell 3.3 percent, Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) lost 3.48 percent and China Steel Corp (中鋼) dropped 6.67 percent, but Yieh Hsing Enterprise Co (燁興企業) rose 7.39 percent.

Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) rose 2.25 percent, while Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) fell 2.89 percent.

“Select old-economy stocks recouped part of their earlier losses on bargain hunting, in particular in the late-trading session, as many investors shifted their attention from the hard-hit tech sector,” Tsai said. “They were betting on rising product prices as global demand recovers.”

There would likely be more volatility on the local stock market, and the local electronics sector could continue to move toward consolidation mode, considering the movement of technology stocks on the US markets, Tsai said.

“The TAIEX will be possibly moving around the 16,550-point mark, the 60-day moving average in the short term,” he said.