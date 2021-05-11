SOUTH KOREA
Moon pledges spending
President Moon Jae-in yesterday said that the government would further boost fiscal spending if needed to increase jobs as the country deals with its worst unemployment rate in two decades. In a speech marking his fourth year in office, Moon also said policies would focus on making sure that the economy expands more than 4 percent this year, a rosier outlook than the Ministry of Finance’s forecast of 3 to 4 percent. An active stimulus approach by policymakers has produced a modest domestic recovery. The government pledged to spend about 310 trillion won (US$278 billion) of fiscal outlays through four supplementary budgets last year.
SAUDI ARABIA
Economy shrinks 3.3 percent
The economy contracted 3.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, but the non-oil sector — the engine of job creation — grew for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Non-oil GDP expanded 3.3 percent on an annual basis. The oil sector shrank by 12 percent, dragged down by additional crude production cuts that started in February, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement. On a quarterly basis, the overall economy shrank 0.1 percent. The IMF expects the economy to grow 2.1 percent this year after shrinking 4.1 percent last year.
FRANCE
Full recovery next year
The economy would return to its pre-pandemic levels of activity by the first half of next year, Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said yesterday, who also reaffirmed his target of 5 percent economic growth for this year. “Economic growth is back in the first quarter... I think we will have a strong growth in 2021,” Le Maire told France Info radio. He ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of a 100 billion euro (US$121 billion) economic stimulus plan. However, Le Maire added that it was fair to raise the issue of longer-term investment plans for the country.
BANKING
UBS to pay US$40k bonus
UBS Group AG is to pay a US$40,000 one-time bonus to its global banking analysts when they are promoted, doubling what some competitors are offering, as lenders seek to reward and retain younger employees weighed down by a surge in business and a prolonged work-from-home grind. Starting as soon as this month the Swiss bank is to pay the sign-on bonus to analysts promoted to associates on top of any regular salary increases, said people familiar with the move who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The amount represents about 30 percent of the annual base pay of a newly promoted associate, one of the people said.
MALAYSIA
1MDB files 22 lawsuits
State-owned investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and a former unit have filed a combined 22 civil suits against entities and individuals for the recovery of assets worth more than US$23 billion, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. 1MDB filed six suits against nine entities, including two foreign financial institutions, and 25 individuals for various wrongdoings including fraud and conspiracy to defraud the fund, the ministry said. SRC International Sdn filed 16 suits against 15 individuals and eight entities for various wrongdoings, including abuse of power and breach of fiduciary duties in public office, the statement said.
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it is considering further capacity expansion as customers are requesting more capacity due to rising end-market demand and persistent supply constraints. The Hsinchu-based company said that emerging technologies and applications from 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are driving semiconductor demand. The semiconductor industry has a positive outlook for this year and beyond, with shipments of all diameters of wafers to increase through 2023, GlobalWafers said. “We have received requests for expansion from many strategic partners. We are now in discussions with customers,” company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
XSEMI: The new venture would consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders to secure chip supply and offer clients total solutions, the partners said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday signed an agreement to form a joint venture called XSemi Corp (國瀚半導體) to develop” small ICs” priced under US$2 per unit, marking the latest effort by Hon Hai to bolster its foothold in the semiconductor market. The collaboration fits into Hon Hai’s plans for expansion by providing a steady supply of small semiconductors, while also serving the global market, the companies said in a joint statement. The new company, to be located in Hsinchu, would “consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders” to provide a “complete semiconductor
German semiconductor producer Infineon Technologies AG on Tuesday said that microchip supply bottlenecks could continue into next year, in a blow to the auto industry. “We predict that the imbalance between supply and demand will continue for a few quarters yet, with the risk that it lasts into 2022,” Infineon chief executive Reinhard Ploss said in a virtual news conference. He added that the “bottlenecks” are a particular problem for the Munich-based company in areas where they do not produce the chips themselves, but buy them from subcontractors to equip microcontrollers for vehicles or smart appliances. The auto industry remains plagued by