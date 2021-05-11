World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Moon pledges spending

President Moon Jae-in yesterday said that the government would further boost fiscal spending if needed to increase jobs as the country deals with its worst unemployment rate in two decades. In a speech marking his fourth year in office, Moon also said policies would focus on making sure that the economy expands more than 4 percent this year, a rosier outlook than the Ministry of Finance’s forecast of 3 to 4 percent. An active stimulus approach by policymakers has produced a modest domestic recovery. The government pledged to spend about 310 trillion won (US$278 billion) of fiscal outlays through four supplementary budgets last year.

SAUDI ARABIA

Economy shrinks 3.3 percent

The economy contracted 3.3 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, but the non-oil sector — the engine of job creation — grew for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Non-oil GDP expanded 3.3 percent on an annual basis. The oil sector shrank by 12 percent, dragged down by additional crude production cuts that started in February, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement. On a quarterly basis, the overall economy shrank 0.1 percent. The IMF expects the economy to grow 2.1 percent this year after shrinking 4.1 percent last year.

FRANCE

Full recovery next year

The economy would return to its pre-pandemic levels of activity by the first half of next year, Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said yesterday, who also reaffirmed his target of 5 percent economic growth for this year. “Economic growth is back in the first quarter... I think we will have a strong growth in 2021,” Le Maire told France Info radio. He ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of a 100 billion euro (US$121 billion) economic stimulus plan. However, Le Maire added that it was fair to raise the issue of longer-term investment plans for the country.

BANKING

UBS to pay US$40k bonus

UBS Group AG is to pay a US$40,000 one-time bonus to its global banking analysts when they are promoted, doubling what some competitors are offering, as lenders seek to reward and retain younger employees weighed down by a surge in business and a prolonged work-from-home grind. Starting as soon as this month the Swiss bank is to pay the sign-on bonus to analysts promoted to associates on top of any regular salary increases, said people familiar with the move who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The amount represents about 30 percent of the annual base pay of a newly promoted associate, one of the people said.

MALAYSIA

1MDB files 22 lawsuits

State-owned investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and a former unit have filed a combined 22 civil suits against entities and individuals for the recovery of assets worth more than US$23 billion, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. 1MDB filed six suits against nine entities, including two foreign financial institutions, and 25 individuals for various wrongdoings including fraud and conspiracy to defraud the fund, the ministry said. SRC International Sdn filed 16 suits against 15 individuals and eight entities for various wrongdoings, including abuse of power and breach of fiduciary duties in public office, the statement said.