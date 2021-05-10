Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), a cloud computing equipment supplier, on Friday reported that first-quarter net profit and earnings per share were the highest for the January-to-March period in the company’s history.
Net profit was NT$1.7 billion (US$60.9 million), down 37.82 percent quarter-on-quarter, but up 16.17 percent year-on-year, said the company, a subsidiary of contract electronics maker Wistron Corp (緯創).
Earnings per share reached NT$9.72, lower than the NT$15.63 in the fourth quarter of last year, but higher than the NT$8.37 in the first quarter of last year, the company said in a statement.
Wiwynn data showed that its gross margin reached 8.21 percent and operating margin 5.81 percent, which were also lower than the previous quarter’s levels, but better than a year earlier.
First-quarter revenue increased 11.81 percent year-on-year to NT$39.29 billion, but fell 25.18 percent from the fourth quarter, due to customers digging into their inventories and production in Mexico being suspended in February because of a power outage.
UPBEAT OUTLOOK
“Looking to the rest of 2021, demand for cloud data centers will continue to grow,” Wiwynn said in the statement.
“However, the pandemic is still affecting the supply chain and there is still a risk of raw material shortages. Wiwynn is committed to maintaining sufficient inventory and operational flexibility to meet customer needs,” the company added.
Wiwynn provides products for hyperscale data centers — such as servers, storage devices and switches — to a client base that includes Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp.
REVENUE DRIVERS
The company is poised to be a major beneficiary of resumed global demand for data centers, following three quarters of inventory adjustments by customers, analysts said.
Server demand this year is primarily expected to come from cloud data service providers, while server demand from enterprise users is expected to pick up in the second half of this year, as the COVID-19 situation gradually eases, SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) said in a note ahead of the release of Wiwynn’s first-quarter financial results.
The worst is over for Wiwynn, HSBC Securities (Taiwan) Corp Ltd said in a separate note.
Wiwynn’s revenue is expected to increase 25 percent sequentially in the second quarter, 19 percent in the third and 5 percent in the fourth, driven by stronger demand from major customers and a rising contribution from Amazon.com Inc, HSBC said. “We expect Amazon to contribute about 5 percent of Wiwynn’s revenue in the second half of 2021.”
“For several emerging customers, Wiwynn is also developing multiple data center solutions, including Arm Ltd-based servers and liquid cooling systems, to capture additional long-term opportunities, despite a limited sales contribution from the products in 2021,” it said.
Wiwynn shares on Friday closed up 4.31 percent to NT$944 in Taipei trading. They have risen 34.09 percent so far this year.
