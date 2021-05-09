Asian shares mostly increase on US rally, eyes on jobs data

AP, TOKYO





Asian shares on Friday mostly rose on optimism about the rally on Wall Street and an economic rebound in the US, as investors awaited the release of jobs data.

The TAIEX ended up 290.64 points, or 1.71 percent, at the day’s high of 17,285, after coming off a low of 17,032.23. It was down 1.6 percent from a week earlier.

In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to edge up 0.09 percent to 29,357.82, while the TOPIX rose 0.29 percent to 1,933.05. On a weekly basis, the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX rose 1.89 percent and 1.83 percent respectively.

A man checks his cellphone as he walks past monitors showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday. Phoro: AP

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.27 percent to 7,080.8, up 0.78 percent for the week, while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.58 percent to 3,197.2, rising 1.57 percent from a week earlier.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gyrated much of the day and was little changed at 28,610.65, down 0.09 percent on the day and 0.4 percent for the week, while the Shanghai Composite was 0.65 percent lower at 33,418.87, dropping 0.81 percent from a week earlier.

China reported that its trade with the US and the rest of the world last month surged by double digits as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.

Trade data released on Friday show global exports rose 32.3 percent annually to US$263.9 billion, in line with March but down from the explosive 60.6 percent rise in the first two months of this year.

China’s trade gains look especially dramatic compared with a year earlier, as global economies shut down to fight COVID-19. The positive indicators come amid worries about renewed tensions between the US and China over trade.

“Today’s session was tentative ahead of US non-farm payrolls,” ActivTrades trader Anderson Alves said.

Job growth has been one of the keys to a sustained economic rebound, but it has lagged other areas of the US economy, such as retail sales and consumer confidence.

Later it was reported that the US job market’s recovery hit a pause last month, as many businesses struggled to find enough workers to catch up with a rapidly strengthening economic rebound. Employers added just 266,000 jobs, sharply lower than in March and far fewer than economists had expected.

Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA