CHINA
Exports beat forecasts
Exports grew 32.3 percent year-on-year in US dollar terms last month, the Customs Administration said yesterday, surpassing the 24.1 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Imports climbed 43.1 percent, a sign of strong domestic demand and soaring commodity prices, resulting in a bigger-than-expected trade surplus of US$42.85 billion. Global appetite for Chinese goods remained strong last month, thanks to stimulus packages introduced by developed economies that helped fuel demand for household goods, furniture and electronic devices. With vaccine rollouts accelerating and more economies opening up, Chinese export growth was widely expected to moderate this year as consumers start to spend more on services.
GERMANY
Exports up for 11th month
German companies defied the COVID-19 crisis to increase their exports for the 11th month in a row in March, data from the Statistics Office showed yesterday, with export growth coming in at 1.2 percent, twice the rate economists had forecast. Exports to Britain fell for the third month in a row since the country definitively left the EU’s internal market on Jan. 1, shrinking by a further 13.2 percent to 6.5 billion euros (US$7.9 billion). However, imports from Britain rose slightly, by 1.6 percent to 3.1 billion euros. Imports from the rest of the world also surged, with the nation importing 6.5 percent more by value in March than in the previous month, well ahead of a forecast of 0.7 percent, pushing the trade balance to its lowest level at 14.3 billion euros since April last year.
AIRLINES
BA expects July recovery
British Airways (BA) owner IAG is confident travel would recover from July onwards after forecasting only a minimal increase in its capacity to 25 percent for the April-to-June quarter. IAG, which also owns Iberia and Vueling in Spain and Aer Lingus in Ireland, declined to forecast how much it would fly from July, but said the recovery would be properly under way by then after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. The company posted a loss of 1.14 billion euros in the first quarter. Britain, which, along with Spain, is one of IAG’s main markets, is set to publish later yesterday its “green list” of low-risk places where people can travel without needing to quarantine on their return. The rise to 25 percent of pre-pandemic capacity puts IAG’s plans behind those of rival airlines, and is only a marginal increase from the 19.6 percent it flew in the first three months of this year.
CONGLOMERATES
Siemens raises profit target
German industrial giant Siemens yesterday said that it was raising its earnings forecast for the current year after net profit more than trebled in the second quarter. The company, which makes products ranging from trains to factory equipment, said in a statement that it booked a net profit of 2.4 billion euros for January to March, up from 697 million euros a year earlier. Underlying or operating profit rose 31 percent to 2.1 billion euros, as revenue increased 9 percent to 14.7 billion euros and orders were up 11 percent at 15.9 billion euros. “As our order intake and revenue in the second quarter impressively demonstrate, our customers place great trust in us,” CEO Roland Busch said. “Growth momentum came, in particular, from the automotive industry, machine building, our software business and — from a geographic perspective — from China.”
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it is considering further capacity expansion as customers are requesting more capacity due to rising end-market demand and persistent supply constraints. The Hsinchu-based company said that emerging technologies and applications from 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are driving semiconductor demand. The semiconductor industry has a positive outlook for this year and beyond, with shipments of all diameters of wafers to increase through 2023, GlobalWafers said. “We have received requests for expansion from many strategic partners. We are now in discussions with customers,” company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a