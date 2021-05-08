World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Exports beat forecasts

Exports grew 32.3 percent year-on-year in US dollar terms last month, the Customs Administration said yesterday, surpassing the 24.1 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Imports climbed 43.1 percent, a sign of strong domestic demand and soaring commodity prices, resulting in a bigger-than-expected trade surplus of US$42.85 billion. Global appetite for Chinese goods remained strong last month, thanks to stimulus packages introduced by developed economies that helped fuel demand for household goods, furniture and electronic devices. With vaccine rollouts accelerating and more economies opening up, Chinese export growth was widely expected to moderate this year as consumers start to spend more on services.

GERMANY

Exports up for 11th month

German companies defied the COVID-19 crisis to increase their exports for the 11th month in a row in March, data from the Statistics Office showed yesterday, with export growth coming in at 1.2 percent, twice the rate economists had forecast. Exports to Britain fell for the third month in a row since the country definitively left the EU’s internal market on Jan. 1, shrinking by a further 13.2 percent to 6.5 billion euros (US$7.9 billion). However, imports from Britain rose slightly, by 1.6 percent to 3.1 billion euros. Imports from the rest of the world also surged, with the nation importing 6.5 percent more by value in March than in the previous month, well ahead of a forecast of 0.7 percent, pushing the trade balance to its lowest level at 14.3 billion euros since April last year.

AIRLINES

BA expects July recovery

British Airways (BA) owner IAG is confident travel would recover from July onwards after forecasting only a minimal increase in its capacity to 25 percent for the April-to-June quarter. IAG, which also owns Iberia and Vueling in Spain and Aer Lingus in Ireland, declined to forecast how much it would fly from July, but said the recovery would be properly under way by then after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. The company posted a loss of 1.14 billion euros in the first quarter. Britain, which, along with Spain, is one of IAG’s main markets, is set to publish later yesterday its “green list” of low-risk places where people can travel without needing to quarantine on their return. The rise to 25 percent of pre-pandemic capacity puts IAG’s plans behind those of rival airlines, and is only a marginal increase from the 19.6 percent it flew in the first three months of this year.

CONGLOMERATES

Siemens raises profit target

German industrial giant Siemens yesterday said that it was raising its earnings forecast for the current year after net profit more than trebled in the second quarter. The company, which makes products ranging from trains to factory equipment, said in a statement that it booked a net profit of 2.4 billion euros for January to March, up from 697 million euros a year earlier. Underlying or operating profit rose 31 percent to 2.1 billion euros, as revenue increased 9 percent to 14.7 billion euros and orders were up 11 percent at 15.9 billion euros. “As our order intake and revenue in the second quarter impressively demonstrate, our customers place great trust in us,” CEO Roland Busch said. “Growth momentum came, in particular, from the automotive industry, machine building, our software business and — from a geographic perspective — from China.”