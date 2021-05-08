Despite credit-tightening moves by the central bank, housing and construction loans climbed to NT$8.16 trillion (US$292.4 billion) and NT$2.87 trillion respectively in March, extending the previous month’s uptrend, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed on Thursday.
Housing loans in March increased by NT$54.4 billion, or 0.6 percent, from a month earlier, easily outpacing February’s increase of NT$25.3, or 0.3 percent, the data showed.
Construction loans, an indicator of real-estate developers’ confidence in the sector, also grew at a faster pace in March, increasing by NT$23.2 billion, or 0.8 percent, compared with February’s gain of NT$18.1 billion, the data showed.
Continued increases in mortgage and construction loans have given rise to questions about whether the central bank’s selective credit controls have effectively reined in an overheating property market.
Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) said that the central bank’s credit controls might not have an immediate impact on mortgage and construction loans, as most banks have contracts with construction companies to offer a fixed amount of funds.
Banks would not cancel the contracts and stop offering funding to the companies while construction is ongoing, Lin told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The integrated house and land transaction income tax, which is to take effect on July 1, should help curb real-estate speculation and slow mortgage and construction loans, he said, adding that the commission would continue to monitor the situation.
Nonperforming housing loans totaled NT$9.6 billion at the end of March, flat from a month earlier, while the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio remained flat at 0.12 percent, commission data showed.
Nonperforming construction loans rose from NT$4.2 billion a month earlier to NT$4.6 billion at the end of March, raising the NPL ratio from 0.15 percent to 0.16 percent, the data showed.
Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) last month said that he would not rule out further credit controls to cool the property market, as housing prices, transaction volume and real-estate lending continue to grow.
Yang said he would consider capping loan-to-value ratios at 50 percent for individual second-home owners, who have so far been spared from tightening measures.
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it is considering further capacity expansion as customers are requesting more capacity due to rising end-market demand and persistent supply constraints. The Hsinchu-based company said that emerging technologies and applications from 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles are driving semiconductor demand. The semiconductor industry has a positive outlook for this year and beyond, with shipments of all diameters of wafers to increase through 2023, GlobalWafers said. “We have received requests for expansion from many strategic partners. We are now in discussions with customers,” company chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a