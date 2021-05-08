Housing, construction loans continue to rise

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Despite credit-tightening moves by the central bank, housing and construction loans climbed to NT$8.16 trillion (US$292.4 billion) and NT$2.87 trillion respectively in March, extending the previous month’s uptrend, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed on Thursday.

Housing loans in March increased by NT$54.4 billion, or 0.6 percent, from a month earlier, easily outpacing February’s increase of NT$25.3, or 0.3 percent, the data showed.

Construction loans, an indicator of real-estate developers’ confidence in the sector, also grew at a faster pace in March, increasing by NT$23.2 billion, or 0.8 percent, compared with February’s gain of NT$18.1 billion, the data showed.

Continued increases in mortgage and construction loans have given rise to questions about whether the central bank’s selective credit controls have effectively reined in an overheating property market.

Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) said that the central bank’s credit controls might not have an immediate impact on mortgage and construction loans, as most banks have contracts with construction companies to offer a fixed amount of funds.

Banks would not cancel the contracts and stop offering funding to the companies while construction is ongoing, Lin told a news conference in New Taipei City.

The integrated house and land transaction income tax, which is to take effect on July 1, should help curb real-estate speculation and slow mortgage and construction loans, he said, adding that the commission would continue to monitor the situation.

Nonperforming housing loans totaled NT$9.6 billion at the end of March, flat from a month earlier, while the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio remained flat at 0.12 percent, commission data showed.

Nonperforming construction loans rose from NT$4.2 billion a month earlier to NT$4.6 billion at the end of March, raising the NPL ratio from 0.15 percent to 0.16 percent, the data showed.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) last month said that he would not rule out further credit controls to cool the property market, as housing prices, transaction volume and real-estate lending continue to grow.

Yang said he would consider capping loan-to-value ratios at 50 percent for individual second-home owners, who have so far been spared from tightening measures.